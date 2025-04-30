OnePlus 13, 13R, and 12 Get Major price cuts in Summer Sale—Best deals you can’t miss

OnePlus announces its Summer Sale starting May 1, featuring discounts on various products including the OnePlus 13 with a 3,000 price cut and additional bank offers. Customers can also benefit from exchange bonuses and EMI options across multiple platforms and physical stores.

Livemint
Updated30 Apr 2025, 05:12 PM IST
OnePlus has announced the return of its much-awaited “OnePlus Summer Sale”, offering a host of discounts and promotional deals across its product portfolio.(X: OnePlus)

OnePlus has announced the return of its much-awaited “OnePlus Summer Sale”, offering a host of discounts and promotional deals across its product portfolio. The sale begins on 1 May from midnight and will be available across OnePlus' official website, the OnePlus Store app, major e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart and Myntra, as well as at physical outlets including OnePlus Experience Stores and key retailers like Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales and Bajaj Electronics.

Top deals and offers

As part of the sale, the flagship OnePlus 13 will receive a direct price cut of 3,000, along with an additional bank offer of 5,000 when using select bank cards. Customers purchasing through mainline stores between 11 and 31 May can also avail an exchange bonus of up to 7,000. The device will also be eligible for a no-interest EMI scheme extending up to 24 months.

The OnePlus 13R is similarly seeing price benefits, with a 2,000 drop, a 3,000 bank offer, and a trade-in bonus of up to 4,000. Buyers can choose between a six-month no-cost EMI or a payment scheme that allows them to pay only 65 per cent of the price through a 24-month no-interest EMI option.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 12, which debuted last year, is being offered at a substantial discount. It will receive a price reduction of up to 13,000 along with a 6,000 bank discount. It will also be available with a six-month no-cost EMI plan.

In the mid-range category, the newly launched OnePlus Nord 4 will get a temporary price discount of up to 500, with an additional 4,500 off via select bank cards. The device is also available with no-cost EMI options for up to six months. The Nord CE4 and CE4 Lite will feature bank discounts of up to 2,000, alongside six-month interest-free EMI offers.

Also Read | OnePlus Red Rush Days Sale: Massive deals on OnePlus 13, 13R, Nord 4, more

In the tablet segment, the OnePlus Pad 2 is being offered with a 1,000 price reduction, a 3,000 bank discount, and an exchange bonus of up to 3,000. This model also qualifies for a 12-month no-cost EMI. The more affordable Pad Go will see a temporary price drop of up to 1,500 and a 2,000 bank discount, along with a six-month EMI option at no added interest.

Accessories and ecosystem products are also seeing significant price cuts. The OnePlus Watch 2 is discounted by 2,000, with an added 3,000 bank discount and a further 1,000 off on Amazon. A nine-month interest-free EMI is also applicable. The Watch 2R is available with a combined 5,000 discount from price and bank offers and a six-month EMI plan.

Among audio products, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 is being offered with a total discount of 2,500, which includes 1,000 each from price and bank offers, and a 500 coupon on select platforms.

