Chinese tech giant OnePlus has officially confirmed the release of its highly anticipated OnePlus 13 flagship smartphone, set to be unveiled next month. The announcement was made by Louis Lee, President of OnePlus China, who revealed that the upcoming device will likely be powered by Qualcomm's latest innovation, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, as reported by GSM Arena.