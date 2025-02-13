Hello User
Business News/ Technology / News/  OnePlus 13 discount offer on Amazon: Here’s how to get a 5,000 discount

OnePlus 13 discount offer on Amazon: Here’s how to get a ₹5,000 discount

Shaurya Sharma

As part of the OnePlus Red Rush Days sale, the OnePlus 13 is available for 64,999 after offers. Check details.

OnePlus 13 sports Hasselblad-tuned optics.

If you're looking for a performance-centric phone, the OnePlus 13 has certainly emerged as one of the best options, thanks to its excellent price-to-performance ratio. It features the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a large battery, and reliable cameras. Additionally, the phone has a more refined design compared to its predecessor, making it appealing to a wider audience. The phone was launched at 69,999. However, as part of the OnePlus Red Rush Days sale, it has been discounted, allowing you to get it for just 64,999.

Also Read: Android 16 release: Expected timeline, eligible smartphones, and new features for Pixel, Samsung, and more

How to Get the OnePlus 13 for 64,999

Currently, the phone is listed at its usual price of 69,999 on various platforms like Amazon, OnePlus.in, and more. However, to get the best deal possible, you need to combine various credit card offers, which provide an instant 5,000 discount on the MRP. This brings the effective price down to 64,999.

Additionally, OnePlus is offering 12 months of no-cost EMI, making it easier to own the smartphone. There is also an exchange offer where OnePlus provides up to 7,000 as an exchange bonus on select smartphone brands. With this, the price drops further to 62,999.

Also Read: iPhone Fold incoming? Apple reportedly finds ‘ultra-thin glass’ supplier

Should You Buy the OnePlus 13 Over Other Snapdragon 8 Elite-Powered Smartphones?

If you consider your options, you can get a Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered smartphone for around 50,000- 55,000—the iQOO 13 is one option. If you stretch your budget slightly, the Realme GT7 Pro is available at around 60,000. However, with the OnePlus 13 priced at approximately 65,000, it is slightly more expensive. So, why should you choose it over the others?

Firstly, many users prefer OxygenOS over alternatives like iQOO’s Funtouch OS. Secondly, the OnePlus 13 offers a superior camera setup with Hasselblad tuning and a true triple-camera system, consisting of a 50MP main camera, a 50MP 3x telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

Moreover, the OnePlus 13 has the most premium design of the three. While personal preferences may vary, if you value OnePlus’ refined operating system, premium design, and a balance of performance, the OnePlus 13 stands out as a great buy at around 65,000.

Shaurya Sharma

Shaurya Sharma, Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, covers consumer, gaming, and AI technology. He has previously worked for reputed media houses, including CNN-News18 and Guiding Tech. In his free time, Shaurya enjoys reading sci-fi, traveling, and gaming.
