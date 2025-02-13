OnePlus 13 discount offer on Amazon: Here’s how to get a ₹5,000 discount

As part of the OnePlus Red Rush Days sale, the OnePlus 13 is available for ₹ 64,999 after offers. Check details.

If you're looking for a performance-centric phone, the OnePlus 13 has certainly emerged as one of the best options, thanks to its excellent price-to-performance ratio. It features the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a large battery, and reliable cameras. Additionally, the phone has a more refined design compared to its predecessor, making it appealing to a wider audience. The phone was launched at ₹69,999. However, as part of the OnePlus Red Rush Days sale, it has been discounted, allowing you to get it for just ₹64,999.

How to Get the OnePlus 13 for ₹ 64,999 Currently, the phone is listed at its usual price of ₹69,999 on various platforms like Amazon, OnePlus.in, and more. However, to get the best deal possible, you need to combine various credit card offers, which provide an instant ₹5,000 discount on the MRP. This brings the effective price down to ₹64,999.

Additionally, OnePlus is offering 12 months of no-cost EMI, making it easier to own the smartphone. There is also an exchange offer where OnePlus provides up to ₹7,000 as an exchange bonus on select smartphone brands. With this, the price drops further to ₹62,999.

Should You Buy the OnePlus 13 Over Other Snapdragon 8 Elite-Powered Smartphones? If you consider your options, you can get a Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered smartphone for around ₹50,000- ₹55,000—the iQOO 13 is one option. If you stretch your budget slightly, the Realme GT7 Pro is available at around ₹60,000. However, with the OnePlus 13 priced at approximately ₹65,000, it is slightly more expensive. So, why should you choose it over the others?

Firstly, many users prefer OxygenOS over alternatives like iQOO’s Funtouch OS. Secondly, the OnePlus 13 offers a superior camera setup with Hasselblad tuning and a true triple-camera system, consisting of a 50MP main camera, a 50MP 3x telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

Moreover, the OnePlus 13 has the most premium design of the three. While personal preferences may vary, if you value OnePlus’ refined operating system, premium design, and a balance of performance, the OnePlus 13 stands out as a great buy at around ₹65,000.