OnePlus' latest flagship phone OnePlus 13 has gone on its first sale in India today with a lot of launch offers including bank discounts and exchange bonuses.

OnePlus 13 specifications: OnePlus 13 features a 6.82-inch 120Hz ProXDR LPTO 4.1 AMOLED display with 4,500 nits of peak brightness (1,600 nits in high brightness mode). Moving away from the curved display of its predecessor, the OnePlus 13 features a quad-curved display with Ceramic Glass protection on top.

The new OnePlus flagship is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor with support for 12/16/24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB/512GB/1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The OnePlus 13 packs a massive 6,000mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. OnePlus is launching new magnetic cases for the OnePlus 13 and a compatible AIRVOOC magnetic charger for iPhone-like MagSafe charging.

OnePlus 13 features a triple 50-megapixel camera setup with Hasselblad branding, including a Sony LYT-808 primary shooter, a Sony LYT 600 telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a Samsung ISOCELL JN5 sensor ultra-wide-angle shooter. While the primary and telephoto lenses support both OIS and EIS, the ultra-wide-angle lens only offers EIS. On the front, there is a 32MP Sony IMX615 shooter for selfies and video calls.

OnePlus 13 runs on the latest OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15 and the company is promising 4 years of OS updates and 6 years of security updates with the smartphone.

The new OnePlus flagship comes with an ultra-sonic fingerprint sensor, an upgrade from the optical sensor seen on the OnePlus 12. The new smartphone also comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings which means the OnePlus 13 can withstand being submerged in up to 1.5 metres for 30 minutes and high-temperature water jets.

OnePlus 13 price and launch offers: OnePlus 13 has got a steep price hike from last year and starts at a price of ₹69,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant, ₹71,999 for the 16GB RAM/512GB variant and ₹84,999 for the 24GB RAM/1TB storage model.

The OnePlus flagship will be available to buy from January 10 onwards. As part of the launch offers, OnePlus is offering ₹5,000 instant discount for ICICI Bank credit card users, taking the effective price to ₹64,999, ₹71,999 and ₹84,999, respectively, for the three models. OnePlus is also offering a ₹7,000 exchange bonus for its existing customers.