OnePlus 13 leaks: Robust battery, Snapdragon 8 Gen 4- chipset, and Hasselblad partnership expected
The OnePlus 13, expected in October 2024, may forgo wireless charging in favor of a 6,000mAh battery with 100W wired charging. It is likely to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor, revamped camera design, micro-curved WQHD+ display, and ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.
Speculation surrounding the OnePlus 13 has already started to gain momentum online. According to Digital Chat Station, a well-known Chinese tipster, the upcoming OnePlus flagship may omit wireless charging (via India Today).