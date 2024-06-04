Speculation surrounding the OnePlus 13 has already started to gain momentum online. According to Digital Chat Station, a well-known Chinese tipster, the upcoming OnePlus flagship may omit wireless charging (via India Today).

Instead, it is expected to come equipped with a robust 6,000mAh battery and support for 100W wired charging, promising impressive endurance and quick refueling capabilities. At its core, the OnePlus 13 is likely to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor, positioning it as a performance juggernaut.

Significant design changes are anticipated for the OnePlus 13. Leaked images hint at a departure from the traditional circular camera setup, with a shift to a sleek, vertically stacked configuration located in the top-left corner. This alteration aims to modernize the phone's aesthetic and enhance its ergonomic feel. Additional design enhancements may include a broader ring around the main camera, contributing to the device's visual appeal.

Regarding the display, tipster Yogesh Brar suggests that the OnePlus 13 could feature a micro-curved WQHD+ panel. Building on OnePlus's history of using premium OLED screens, the OnePlus 13 is expected to continue this legacy with a high-caliber display. Furthermore, the device might incorporate an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner beneath the screen, promising faster and more reliable biometric authentication compared to current optical sensors.

The OnePlus 13 is set to be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, which is anticipated to enhance speed, efficiency, and thermal management, ensuring smooth and cool operation even under heavy load. With a minimum of 12 GB of RAM and fast UFS 4.0 storage, the OnePlus 13 promises a substantial performance boost.

OnePlus has built a reputation for its rapid charging technology, and the OnePlus 13 is set to uphold this standard. According to Yogesh Brar, the device will feature a 5400 mAh battery with support for approximately 100W wired charging, ensuring minimal downtime for users.

Traditionally, OnePlus has offered competitive pricing, delivering flagship-level specifications at a more affordable cost compared to its rivals. While exact pricing details for the OnePlus 13 remain under wraps, it is anticipated that OnePlus will maintain this trend, providing a balance of performance and value. The OnePlus 13 is expected to debut in October 2024.

