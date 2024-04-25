OnePlus 13 leaks: Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor, massive display and what all to expect
Leaks suggest the OnePlus 13 will feature a 6.8-inch 2K micro-curved display with LTPO technology and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. It is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC and offer a multi-focal camera system with a periscope telephoto lens. Launch details remain unclear.
Rumors are swirling in the tech world as leaks of the highly anticipated OnePlus 13 specifications surface online, sparking excitement among smartphone enthusiasts worldwide.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message