OnePlus 13 leaks: Ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC and advanced camera system tipped
The OnePlus 13 is expected to feature a 6.8-inch micro-curved display with 2K resolution, Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor, and a multi-focal camera system. It might debut in China by late 2024.
Chinese tech giant OnePlus has been making waves in the smartphone market with its flagship offerings, and the upcoming OnePlus 13 is no exception. Several leaks of the OnePlus 13 have started to surface online and it is expected to elevate the user experience with enhanced performance.