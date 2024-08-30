The OnePlus 13 is expected to feature a 6.8-inch micro-curved display with 2K resolution, Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor, and a multi-focal camera system. It might debut in China by late 2024.

Chinese tech giant OnePlus has been making waves in the smartphone market with its flagship offerings, and the upcoming OnePlus 13 is no exception. Several leaks of the OnePlus 13 have started to surface online and it is expected to elevate the user experience with enhanced performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A well-known tipster, Digital Chat Station has provided insights into the specifications of the OnePlus 13. Reportedly, the device is rumored to come with a 6.8-inch micro-curved display featuring a 2K resolution, complemented by LTPO technology to optimize battery consumption. This display setup is quite similar to that of the OnePlus 12, suggesting that major changes in the screen department might not be on the horizon.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply At the heart of the OnePlus 13 is likely to be Qualcomm's next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor, expected to debut later this year. Camera advancements are reportedly set to include a multi-focal camera system, featuring a periscope telephoto lens designed for superior zoom functionality. The phone is expected to maintain a triple camera array, including a 50MP primary shooter, an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a telephoto option. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

When it comes to design, leaks could be more consistent. While some hint at significant aesthetic revisions, others suggest that the OnePlus 13 could maintain the familiar design language of its predecessor, particularly the circular camera module. A noteworthy upgrade might be the introduction of an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, which would replace the optical sensor used in the previous model, providing improved functionality even under challenging conditions, such as when the user's fingers are oily or dirty.

Several media reports suggest that the OnePlus 13 might debut in China as early as October or November 2024, with a worldwide release possibly following in the early months of 2025. While the exact launch schedule remains uncertain, the early release in China hints that global consumers might not have to wait too long before getting their hands on the new device.