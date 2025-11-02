OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13s start receiving OxygenOS 16 update in India: How to download, new features and more

The OxygenOS 16 update is now available for OnePlus 13 and 13s, introducing new features like fluid animations, customizable lock screens, and AI enhancements. Other devices will receive the update in phases until March 2026.

Aman Gupta
Updated2 Nov 2025, 05:04 PM IST
OnePlus is rolling out the OxygenOS 16 update in India
OnePlus is rolling out the OxygenOS 16 update in India(Aman Gupta)

OnePlus has officially begun rolling out the Android 16 powered OxygenOS 16 update to OnePlus 13 and the OnePlus 13s. The new UI brings with a lot of new features such as smoother animations, lock screen customizations, and a ton of AI features.

OxygenOS 16 features:

​1) Fluid animations:

​OnePlus is employing what it refers to as the “Parallel Processing 2.0” technology to enhance the animations in OxygenOS 16. This new technology, the company states, permits animations to start before the previous actions are finished, resulting in a continuous smoothness across the UI, including system interactions, navigation gestures, and app transitions.

​2) Resizable icons:

OnePlus has implemented a new setting on the home screen that enables users to enlarge the app folders or icons according to their preference. Simultaneously, OnePlus notes that the new UI has also been optimized for tablets, allowing users the capability to add up to 5 applications simultaneously in Open Canvas (OnePlus' proprietary split-screen feature), three in split view, and two within a floating window.

​3) Lock screen widgets, new wallpapers and themes:

​OnePlus introduces the new Flux Theme 2.0 with OxygenOS 16, which provides the option to use video wallpapers and Motion Photos to incorporate depth effects into interactions. There is also a full-screen Always on Display (AOD) feature that displays the wallpaper and additional information even when the screen is closed.

​The company has resolved a major annoyance for users this year by offering the option to add widgets to the lock screen, which are positioned horizontally or vertically depending on the theme currently in use.

On 16 October 2025, OnePlus released OxygenOS 16, the latest version of its operating system for smartphones and tablets.

​4) Fluid Cloud:

​Users are now able to see live updates and real-time alerts from apps such as food delivery apps, sports platforms, and Spotify on the lock screen.

​In parallel, OnePlus has also included a new visual design with a translucent interface, rounded corners, and Gaussian blur effects, which can be seen in the App Drawer, the Home Screen, and Quick Settings. Likewise, first-party applications like Calculator and Clock also receive renewed functionality and aesthetics.

​5) Plus Mind:

​Perhaps the largest upgrade that OnePlus has made concerning its AI capabilities is the Plus Mind, a feature initially unveiled with OnePlus 13S. At its debut, the feature was quite removed from OnePlus' vision of creating a virtual memory palace and served as a fancy screenshot function.

​With OxygenOS 16, nevertheless, circumstances are quite different. Users can now not only share images in Plus Mind but also press and hold the Plus Key on newer phones to record voice memos of up to one minute. There is also support for extended screenshot capture so you can, in principle, also keep other reading material or articles inside the application

How to download OxygenOS 16 on your phone?

Make sure your phone is updated to the latest OxygenOS version.

Go to settings and then software update. You should now see the OxygenOS 16 update, click on download and install the new update.

Pro tip: Ensure that you have sufficient storage before installing the update. Also ensure you have over 30% of battery on your phone.

OxygenOS 16 eligible devices:

OnePlus had already confirmed that OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13s will be among the first wave of devices to receive the OxygenOS 16 update. Other devices that are slated to receive the update this month include: OnePlus 13R, OnePlus Open, OnePlus 12, OnePlus Pad 3, OnePlus Pad 2 and OnePlus 12R.

The second wave of OxygenOS 16 rollout will begin in December with OnePlus 11, OnePlus 11R, OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus Nord CE 5, OnePlus Nord 4 and OnePlus Nord 3 among the devices slated to receive it.

The last wave of rollout would be between January and March 2026 with OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Pad Lite, OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus Nord CE 4 and OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite among the devices slated to receive the update.

