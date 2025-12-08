OnePlus 13 price slashed by up to ₹25,000 on Flipkart: Here is how to grab the deal

Flipkart’s Buy Buy 2025 sale is offering a major discount on the OnePlus 13, bringing its effective price below 50,000 with bank offers and exchange deals. With a sharp QHD+ display, Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, and 6000mAh battery, it remains a powerful flagship option. Here are top reasons to buy.

Govind Choudhary
Updated8 Dec 2025, 12:07 PM IST
The OnePlus 13 features a 6.82-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a 3168x1440 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision HDR support, and an impressive 4500-nit peak brightness.
The OnePlus 13 features a 6.82-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a 3168x1440 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision HDR support, and an impressive 4500-nit peak brightness.(X: OnePlus India)

Flipkart’s Buy Buy 2025 sale, running from 5 December to 10 December, is offering major discounts across smartphones, laptops, wearables and more. For buyers planning an upgrade, one of the most striking deals is on OnePlus’s flagship, the OnePlus 13, which can be purchased for under 50,000 when all available offers are combined.

How the OnePlus 13 drops below 50,000

The OnePlus 13 (12GB RAM, 256GB storage) is currently available at a sale price of 63,989, a reduction from its original price of 72,999. Flipkart Axis Bank credit card users can shave off an additional 1,355.

You may be interested in

OnePlus 13 Pro

OnePlus 13 Pro

  • CheckBlack
  • Check12GB / 16GB / 24GB RAM
  • Check256GB / 512GB / 1TB Storage

₹79999

Check Details

Discount

9% OFF

Vivo X300 5G

Vivo X300 5G

  • Check16GB RAM
  • Check512GB Storage
  • Check6.78 inch Display Size
mazon

₹85999

₹93999

Get This

Discount

5% OFF

OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15

  • CheckSand Dune (Light Titanium)
  • Check12GB/16GB RAM
  • Check256GB/512GB/1TB Storage
mazon

₹72999

₹76999

Get This

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

  • Check12GB RAM
  • Check256GB Storage
  • Check6.7-inch Display Size
mazon

₹77999

Get This

Google Pixel 10

Google Pixel 10

  • CheckChalk White
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check128GB/256GB Storage

₹79999

Check Details

Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • CheckIcyblue
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB / 512 GB Storage
mazon

₹80999

Get This

Apple IPhone 17

Apple IPhone 17

  • CheckBlack
  • Check8GB RAM
  • Check256GB/512GB Storage

₹82900

Check Details

Discount

12% OFF

OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

  • CheckMidnight Ocean
  • Check12GB / 16GB / 24GB RAM
  • Check256GB / 512GB / 1TB Storage
mazon

₹63999

₹72999

Get This

Realme GT 8

Realme GT 8

  • CheckBlue
  • Check12GB RAM
  • Check256GB Storage

₹52990

Check Details

Realme GT 8 Pro

Realme GT 8 Pro

  • CheckUrban Blue/Diary White
  • Check12GB / 16GB RAM
  • Check256GB / 512GB Storage

₹72999

Check Details

Oppo Find X9 5G

Oppo Find X9 5G

  • CheckSpace Black
  • Check12GB/16GB RAM
  • Check256GB / 512GB Storage

₹69990

Check Details

Xiaomi 15

Xiaomi 15

  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check512 GB Storage
  • Check6.36 inches Display Size
mazon

₹64998

Get This

Vivo X200 FE

Vivo X200 FE

  • CheckYellow Glow
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256GB / 512GB Storage
mazon

₹65999

Get This

Discount

12% OFF

Vivo X200

Vivo X200

  • CheckNatural Green
  • Check12 GB / 16 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB / 512 GB Storage
mazon

₹65999

₹74999

Get This

Find more mobilesArrow Icon

Shoppers can also take advantage of a sizeable exchange offer, which varies depending on the condition and model of the old device being traded in, as well as its eligibility based on the delivery pincode. The exchange value can reach up to 25,839. When all discounts are applied, the effective price of the OnePlus 13 comfortably falls below the 50,000 mark.

View full Image
The OnePlus 13 features a 6.82-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a 3168x1440 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision HDR support, and an impressive 4500-nit peak brightness.
(X: OnePlus)

OnePlus 13 Specifications

The OnePlus 13 features a 6.82-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a 3168x1440 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision HDR support, and an impressive 4500-nit peak brightness.

It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and as much as 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The triple rear camera system includes a 50MP Sony LYT-808 primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto camera offering 3X optical zoom and OIS, while a 32MP front camera handles selfies. A large 6,000mAh battery fuels the device, backed by 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. The phone also offers robust durability with IP68 and IP69 protection.

Also Read | iPhone 16 for under ₹40,000 on Flipkart? Here’s how the deal works | Explained

3 Reasons to buy

Sharper display and stronger overall value

With its 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED panel and QHD+ resolution, the OnePlus 13 still delivers one of the crispest screens in its class. Whether you are watching movies or reading on the go, the higher pixel density gives it an edge in clarity. Now that its price has dropped, the display quality you get for the money is even more appealing.

Flagship-level performance that still holds up

The Snapdragon 8 Elite inside the OnePlus 13 remains a top-tier processor capable of handling everything from daily apps to multitasking and moderate gaming. For most people, the gains offered by the newest chip are not significant enough to justify the price jump, making the 13 a practical choice if you want strong performance without overspending.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G under ₹80,000 on Flipkart? How to get the deal

Well-rounded camera, design, and battery experience

The OnePlus 13’s triple 50 MP camera system still produces excellent photos, including natural colours and good detail. Many users continue to prefer its familiar imaging style over the newer processing tweaks in recent models. Combined with its comfortable design, solid battery life, and premium build quality, the phone delivers a very balanced flagship experience at a more attractive price point.

Key Takeaways
  • The OnePlus 13 offers top-tier performance at an attractive price following significant discounts.
  • Impressive camera capabilities and display quality make it a solid choice for photography and media consumption.
  • The ongoing Flipkart sale provides additional savings through exchange offers and credit card discounts.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyNewsOnePlus 13 price slashed by up to ₹25,000 on Flipkart: Here is how to grab the deal
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.