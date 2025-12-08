OnePlus 13 price slashed by up to ₹25,000 on Flipkart: Here is how to grab the deal

Flipkart’s Buy Buy 2025 sale, running from 5 December to 10 December, is offering major discounts across smartphones, laptops, wearables and more. For buyers planning an upgrade, one of the most striking deals is on OnePlus’s flagship, the OnePlus 13, which can be purchased for under ₹50,000 when all available offers are combined.

How the OnePlus 13 drops below ₹ 50,000 The OnePlus 13 (12GB RAM, 256GB storage) is currently available at a sale price of ₹63,989, a reduction from its original price of ₹72,999. Flipkart Axis Bank credit card users can shave off an additional ₹1,355.

Shoppers can also take advantage of a sizeable exchange offer, which varies depending on the condition and model of the old device being traded in, as well as its eligibility based on the delivery pincode. The exchange value can reach up to ₹25,839. When all discounts are applied, the effective price of the OnePlus 13 comfortably falls below the ₹50,000 mark.

OnePlus 13 Specifications The OnePlus 13 features a 6.82-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a 3168x1440 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision HDR support, and an impressive 4500-nit peak brightness.

It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, paired with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and as much as 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The triple rear camera system includes a 50MP Sony LYT-808 primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto camera offering 3X optical zoom and OIS, while a 32MP front camera handles selfies. A large 6,000mAh battery fuels the device, backed by 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. The phone also offers robust durability with IP68 and IP69 protection.

3 Reasons to buy Sharper display and stronger overall value With its 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED panel and QHD+ resolution, the OnePlus 13 still delivers one of the crispest screens in its class. Whether you are watching movies or reading on the go, the higher pixel density gives it an edge in clarity. Now that its price has dropped, the display quality you get for the money is even more appealing.

Flagship-level performance that still holds up The Snapdragon 8 Elite inside the OnePlus 13 remains a top-tier processor capable of handling everything from daily apps to multitasking and moderate gaming. For most people, the gains offered by the newest chip are not significant enough to justify the price jump, making the 13 a practical choice if you want strong performance without overspending.

Well-rounded camera, design, and battery experience The OnePlus 13’s triple 50 MP camera system still produces excellent photos, including natural colours and good detail. Many users continue to prefer its familiar imaging style over the newer processing tweaks in recent models. Combined with its comfortable design, solid battery life, and premium build quality, the phone delivers a very balanced flagship experience at a more attractive price point.