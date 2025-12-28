OnePlus 13 price slashed: Here’s how you can buy it for under ₹40,000 on Amazon

Amazon’s Year End Sale brings the OnePlus 13 within reach, with bank and exchange offers dropping its effective price below 40,000. Featuring a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, premium display and strong cameras, it stands out as a top-value flagship deal. Here's how to grab the deal.

Govind Choudhary
Published28 Dec 2025, 02:07 PM IST
The OnePlus 13 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is currently listed on Amazon at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>63,999, down from its original price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>72,999.
The OnePlus 13 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is currently listed on Amazon at ₹63,999, down from its original price of ₹72,999. (X: OnePlus India)

Amazon’s ongoing Year End Sale is bringing major discounts across categories such as electronics, home furniture and everyday gadgets. Smartphone buyers, in particular, have reason to pay attention, as the flagship OnePlus 13 is now available at a significantly reduced effective price through a combination of bank and exchange offers.

How buyers can get the OnePlus 13 below 40,000

The OnePlus 13 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is currently listed on Amazon at 63,999, down from its original price of 72,999. On top of this price cut, customers can avail an instant discount of 4,000 by using HDFC Bank or Axis Bank credit cards.

You may be interested in

OnePlus 13 Pro

OnePlus 13 Pro

  • CheckBlack
  • Check12GB / 16GB / 24GB RAM
  • Check256GB / 512GB / 1TB Storage

₹79999

Check Details

Discount

9% OFF

Vivo X300 5G

Vivo X300 5G

  • Check16GB RAM
  • Check512GB Storage
  • Check6.78 inch Display Size
lipkart

₹75999

₹83999

Get This

Discount

5% OFF

OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15

  • CheckSand Dune (Light Titanium)
  • Check12GB/16GB RAM
  • Check256GB/512GB/1TB Storage
mazon

₹72999

₹76999

Get This

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE 5G

  • Check12GB RAM
  • Check256GB Storage
  • Check6.7-inch Display Size
mazon

₹59999

Get This

Discount

11% OFF

Google Pixel 10

Google Pixel 10

  • CheckChalk White
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check128GB/256GB Storage
mazon

₹71265

₹79999

Get This

Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • CheckIcyblue
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB / 512 GB Storage
mazon

₹80999

Get This

Apple iPhone 17

Apple iPhone 17

  • CheckBlack
  • Check8GB RAM
  • Check256GB/512GB Storage
lipkart

₹82900

Get This

Discount

15% OFF

OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

  • CheckMidnight Ocean
  • Check12GB / 16GB / 24GB RAM
  • Check256GB / 512GB / 1TB Storage
lipkart

₹61999

₹72999

Get This

Discount

8% OFF

Realme GT 8 Pro

Realme GT 8 Pro

  • CheckUrban Blue/Diary White
  • Check12GB / 16GB RAM
  • Check256GB / 512GB Storage
lipkart

₹72999

₹79999

Get This

Vivo X200 FE

Vivo X200 FE

  • CheckYellow Glow
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256GB / 512GB Storage
mazon

₹59998

Get This

Xiaomi 15

Xiaomi 15

  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check512 GB Storage
  • Check6.36 inches Display Size
mazon

₹64998

Get This

Discount

12% OFF

Vivo X200

Vivo X200

  • CheckNatural Green
  • Check12 GB / 16 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB / 512 GB Storage
mazon

₹65999

₹74999

Get This

Find more mobilesArrow Icon

In addition, Amazon’s exchange programme allows buyers to trade in their old smartphone for a further reduction. Depending on the device model and condition, the exchange benefit can go up to 44,450. Even a more modest exchange value of around 20,000 can bring the effective price of the OnePlus 13 close to, or even below, the 40,000 mark.

View full Image
The OnePlus 13 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is currently listed on Amazon at 63,999, down from its original price of 72,999.
(Aman Gupta)

Display and performance highlights

The OnePlus 13 features a large 6.82-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a sharp 3168 x 1440 resolution. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision HDR, and reaches a peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits, making it suitable for both media consumption and outdoor use.

Also Read | OnePlus 15T specifications leaked ahead of expected 2026 launch: What to expect

Under the hood, the phone runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. It is paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, ensuring smooth multitasking and fast app performance. While newer chipsets are available, the Snapdragon 8 Elite remains powerful enough for everyday use, gaming, and productivity tasks.

Camera setup and battery life

The OnePlus 13 comes with a triple rear camera system, led by a 50MP Sony LYT-808 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation. It is accompanied by a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and OIS. A 32MP front-facing camera handles selfies and video calls.

Powering the device is a sizeable 6,000mAh battery, which supports 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. This combination offers long battery life along with quick top-ups when needed. The phone also carries IP68 and IP69 ratings, adding an extra layer of durability against dust and water.

Also Read | OnePlus 13 gets up to ₹25,000 off on Flipkart: How to claim the offer

Reasons to buy OnePlus 13 in 2025

With its high-resolution LTPO AMOLED display, capable performance, versatile camera system and premium build, the OnePlus 13 continues to offer a well-balanced flagship experience. The current discounts available during Amazon’s Year End Sale make it an attractive option for buyers who want top-tier features without paying the full flagship price.

For those planning a smartphone upgrade before the year ends, this deal positions the OnePlus 13 as one of the most compelling offers in the premium segment right now.

Key Takeaways
  • The OnePlus 13 features a large 6.82-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with impressive specifications.
  • Discounts during Amazon's Year-End Sale allow buyers to acquire the OnePlus 13 for under ₹40,000.
  • The smartphone offers a robust camera system, long battery life, and durability, catering to diverse user needs.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyNewsOnePlus 13 price slashed: Here’s how you can buy it for under ₹40,000 on Amazon
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.