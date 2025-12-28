OnePlus 13 price slashed: Here’s how you can buy it for under ₹40,000 on Amazon

Amazon’s ongoing Year End Sale is bringing major discounts across categories such as electronics, home furniture and everyday gadgets. Smartphone buyers, in particular, have reason to pay attention, as the flagship OnePlus 13 is now available at a significantly reduced effective price through a combination of bank and exchange offers.

How buyers can get the OnePlus 13 below ₹ 40,000 The OnePlus 13 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is currently listed on Amazon at ₹63,999, down from its original price of ₹72,999. On top of this price cut, customers can avail an instant discount of ₹4,000 by using HDFC Bank or Axis Bank credit cards.

In addition, Amazon’s exchange programme allows buyers to trade in their old smartphone for a further reduction. Depending on the device model and condition, the exchange benefit can go up to ₹44,450. Even a more modest exchange value of around ₹20,000 can bring the effective price of the OnePlus 13 close to, or even below, the ₹40,000 mark.

Display and performance highlights The OnePlus 13 features a large 6.82-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a sharp 3168 x 1440 resolution. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision HDR, and reaches a peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits, making it suitable for both media consumption and outdoor use.

Under the hood, the phone runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. It is paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage, ensuring smooth multitasking and fast app performance. While newer chipsets are available, the Snapdragon 8 Elite remains powerful enough for everyday use, gaming, and productivity tasks.

Camera setup and battery life The OnePlus 13 comes with a triple rear camera system, led by a 50MP Sony LYT-808 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation. It is accompanied by a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and OIS. A 32MP front-facing camera handles selfies and video calls.

Powering the device is a sizeable 6,000mAh battery, which supports 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. This combination offers long battery life along with quick top-ups when needed. The phone also carries IP68 and IP69 ratings, adding an extra layer of durability against dust and water.

Reasons to buy OnePlus 13 in 2025 With its high-resolution LTPO AMOLED display, capable performance, versatile camera system and premium build, the OnePlus 13 continues to offer a well-balanced flagship experience. The current discounts available during Amazon’s Year End Sale make it an attractive option for buyers who want top-tier features without paying the full flagship price.

For those planning a smartphone upgrade before the year ends, this deal positions the OnePlus 13 as one of the most compelling offers in the premium segment right now.