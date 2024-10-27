OnePlus 13 processor, battery and other key details officially revealed. Here's what we know
Launching on October 31, the OnePlus 13 is anticipated to include a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, a 6.8-inch AMOLED display, and a 50MP triple camera setup. Priced around CNY 4,699, it promises features like 100W fast charging and IP68 water resistance.
OnePlus' latest flagship smartphone, OnePlus 13 is all set to launch with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite processor later this month. Ahead of the launch, there Oppo sub-brand has given us clarity about the display specs of the upcoming smartphone.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message