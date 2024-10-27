OnePlus' latest flagship smartphone, OnePlus 13 is all set to launch with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite processor later this month. Ahead of the launch, there Oppo sub-brand has given us clarity about the display specs of the upcoming smartphone.

In a series of pictures posted on its official Weibo account, OnePlus confirmed that the OnePlus 13 will come with DisplayMate A++, HDR 10+, TUV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Protection 4.0 and Dolby Vision certifications. Meanwhile, the phone will also come with glove touch support and Rain Touch 2.0 technology, which will allows the using of device even with wet hands.

OnePlus has previously confirmed that the OnePlus 13 will come equipped with the BOE oriental X2 display technology but there have been no confirmation yet on if the company is switching to a flat display from the 3D curved display that we have seen earlier with the OnePlus 12. Meanwhile, the company has also remained tight lipped about the possibility of opting for an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor on OnePlus 13 instead of an optical one on its predecessor.

OnePlus 13 price (expected):

OnePlus 13 is rumored to start at a price of CNY 4,699 in China, which could mean a CNY 400 price hike from last year. The phone will launch in China on October 31 at 4:00PM, meaning a November 1 (1:30PM) Indian timeline for the launch.

OnePlus 13 specifications:

OnePlus 13 is rumored to feature a 6.8-inch BOE X2 LTPO AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 6,000 nits and 1,600 nits in high brightness mode (HBM). It is also expected to have a massive 6,000mAh battery and an IP68/69 rating for water resistance. There could be support for 100W fast charging and 50W magnetic wireless charging as well

The flagship device from OnePlus is expected to come wth a triple camera setup with 50MP LYT-808 primary sensor, 50MP ultra-wide angle lens and a 50MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!