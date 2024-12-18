OnePlus 13 Series confirmed to launch on Jan 7, 2025: Everything we know so far

On January 7, 2025, OnePlus will unveil the OnePlus 13 Series and OnePlus Buds Pro 3. The smartphones will feature a unique design, high-performance specs, and improved camera capabilities.

OnePlus has announced the launch of its latest flagship smartphone series, the OnePlus 13 Series, along with an updated version of its earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3. The event is set to take place on 7 January 2025, coinciding with the company’s 11th anniversary. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Scheduled for 10:30 am EST / 4:30 pm CET / 9:00 pm IST, the launch will reveal the much-anticipated OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R smartphones, which will be available via Amazon and the OnePlus India e-store.

Design and Build The OnePlus 13 Series will introduce a refreshed design featuring a camera module inspired by the golden ratio. Customers can choose from three new finishes: Midnight Ocean, Arctic Dawn, and Black Eclipse. Midnight Ocean will debut as the first smartphone utilising micro-fibre vegan leather. Arctic Dawn is equipped with a surface-based glass coating aimed at resisting fingerprints, while Black Eclipse offers a minimalist matte appearance. The device also comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings, enhancing its resistance to water, dust, and scratches. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Display and Specifications Globally, the OnePlus 13 is expected to maintain the specifications of its Chinese counterpart. It will feature a 6.82-inch Quad HD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The device will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite mobile platform and will run OxygenOS 15 out of the box.

The smartphone will be available with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. A 6,000mAh battery powers the device, supporting 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Camera and Features The global variant of the OnePlus 13 boasts a triple rear camera setup, with a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP periscope telephoto camera capable of 3x optical zoom. A 32MP front camera handles selfies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}