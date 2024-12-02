OnePlus 13 set to launch in India in January 2025: What all to expect

OnePlus is all geared up to launch its flagship OnePlus 13 smartphone in global markets, including India, in January 2025. While the company has kept the exact launch date under wraps, the anticipation is building thanks to its debut in China, which has revealed the device's impressive specifications.

The OnePlus 13 is expected to be priced under ₹70,000 in India, given that its predecessor, the OnePlus 12, launched at ₹64,999. Even with a potential price hike, the premium smartphone is likely to stay within this range, positioning it as a strong contender in the flagship segment.

The OnePlus 13 boasts a 6.82-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, maintaining the same size and high brightness levels as the OnePlus 12, with peak brightness reaching an impressive 4,500 nits. However, it introduces new features such as glove usability for colder climates and a local high refresh rate, which dynamically adjusts for smoother usage based on activity.

Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and houses a significantly larger 6,000mAh battery, promising up to two days of usage. Charging capabilities include 100W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and the addition of magnetic wireless charging through special cases, a first for the brand.

The camera system also sees notable upgrades. While retaining the 50MP LYT-808 primary sensor, the OnePlus 13 elevates its telephoto and ultrawide lenses to 50MP each. Hasselblad’s branding ensures top-notch imaging, complemented by 4K/60fps Dolby Vision video recording.

In terms of durability, the device is IP68 and IP69 rated, withstanding underwater and high-pressure conditions. It features an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for wet-hand usage and a refined vibration motor to enhance gaming.

Surprisingly, there has been no mention of the rumoured OnePlus 13R, which was speculated to launch alongside the main model.

