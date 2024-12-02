OnePlus 13 set to launch in India in January 2025: What all to expect
The upcoming OnePlus 13, launching globally in January 2025, will likely be priced under ₹70,000 in India. It could feature a 6.82-inch display, Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, 6,000mAh battery, and significant camera enhancements.
OnePlus is all geared up to launch its flagship OnePlus 13 smartphone in global markets, including India, in January 2025. While the company has kept the exact launch date under wraps, the anticipation is building thanks to its debut in China, which has revealed the device's impressive specifications.