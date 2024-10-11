OnePlus 13 to debut in China this month, promising major upgrades: All you need to know
OnePlus 13 will likely launch in China this month, expected to feature ColorOS 15 and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset.
The long-anticipated OnePlus 13 is set to launch this month, as confirmed by Louis Lee, President of OnePlus China, in a Weibo post. The China-exclusive launch will be followed by a global debut later this year. The flagship smartphone will be the first device to run on ColorOS 15, OnePlus’ custom operating system for the Chinese market, and will offer significant performance improvements over its predecessors.