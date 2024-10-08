OnePlus 13 to feature Snapdragon 8 Elite, outpacing Xiaomi: Report
The OnePlus 13 is rumored to launch with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, as a teaser shifted attention from Xiaomi. Digital Chat Station confirmed the chip's name, fueling speculation that OnePlus might be the first to showcase it soon.
In a surprising turn of events, Chinese tech giant OnePlus is reportedly set to unveil its next flagship device, the OnePlus 13, powered by Qualcomm’s next-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. This revelation comes after a teaser from Qualcomm, which hinted at the chip's potential debut, shifting the focus away from earlier expectations that Xiaomi would be the first to launch a smartphone featuring the cutting-edge processor.