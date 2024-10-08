In a surprising turn of events, Chinese tech giant OnePlus is reportedly set to unveil its next flagship device, the OnePlus 13, powered by Qualcomm’s next-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. This revelation comes after a teaser from Qualcomm, which hinted at the chip's potential debut, shifting the focus away from earlier expectations that Xiaomi would be the first to launch a smartphone featuring the cutting-edge processor.

The teaser, shared on Qualcomm’s Weibo account, features a smartphone with a distinctive circular camera island positioned in the top-left corner—design language that closely resembles the aesthetic seen in recent OnePlus models, including the OnePlus 11. While the video does not delve into the specifics of the Snapdragon 8 Elite, it does provide a key clue by mentioning the inclusion of Oryon CPU cores, which have been widely anticipated to be part of the new chip's architecture.

Adding to the intrigue, Digital Chat Station, has confirmed that the official name for Qualcomm’s upcoming chip is indeed the Snapdragon 8 Elite. The source clarified that there had been some confusion due to mistranslations referring to the chip as the "Extreme Edition." Despite this, the leaked information points towards the possibility that OnePlus could be the first manufacturer to showcase the chipset.

Although Digital Chat Station stopped short of making a definitive claim, it teased the notion by stating, “It’s not hard to doubt it, so can OnePlus get the first release?" This cautious wording leaves the door open for speculation, although neither OnePlus nor Qualcomm has officially confirmed any details about the launch.

At present, both OnePlus and Xiaomi are expected to launch devices featuring the Snapdragon 8 Elite in the near future, with industry experts predicting an announcement before the end of the month. As the situation develops, tech enthusiasts and analysts will be watching closely for further updates.

