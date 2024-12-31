Tech giant OnePlus is reportedly gearing up to launch the OnePlus 13R in India and select global markets on 7 January, alongside the flagship OnePlus 13. The handset, believed to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 5 introduced in China on 26 December, has had its complete design leaked online by tipster Arsène Lupin (@MysteryLupin).
The OnePlus 13R is confirmed to come in two colour options—Astral Trail and Nebula Noir. Official teasers highlight a striking rear panel design, featuring a large circular camera module that houses three sensors and an LED flash. As per the leaked renders revealed by Lupin, a display with slim and uniform bezels and a hole-punch cut-out for the front camera is expected to come.
Reportedly, the phone’s physical features include a volume rocker and power button on the right edge, with an alert slider placed on the left. The top edge could feature an IR sensor, while the bottom edge includes a USB Type-C port, a SIM card slot, a speaker grille, and a microphone.
The OnePlus 13R will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and will offer AI-enhanced functionalities for photo editing and note-taking. It is confirmed to pack a robust 6,000mAh battery and will be available for purchase on Amazon in India.
Various media reports suggest that the device is expected to sport a 6.78-inch full-HD+ display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nits of peak brightness. The rear camera setup will likely include a 50MP primary sensor, accompanied by 8MP and 2MP units, while a 16MP front camera is anticipated for selfies.
The OnePlus Ace 5, on which the 13R is based, features an IP65-rated build, a 6,400mAh battery with 80W fast charging, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Whether the 13R retains these specifications will be confirmed upon its launch.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.