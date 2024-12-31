The OnePlus 13R, launching on January 7 in India, could be a rebranded OnePlus Ace 5. It is expected to feature a striking design, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 6,000mAh battery, and a 6.78-inch display.

Tech giant OnePlus is reportedly gearing up to launch the OnePlus 13R in India and select global markets on 7 January, alongside the flagship OnePlus 13. The handset, believed to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 5 introduced in China on 26 December, has had its complete design leaked online by tipster Arsène Lupin (@MysteryLupin). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Design and Colour Options The OnePlus 13R is confirmed to come in two colour options—Astral Trail and Nebula Noir. Official teasers highlight a striking rear panel design, featuring a large circular camera module that houses three sensors and an LED flash. As per the leaked renders revealed by Lupin, a display with slim and uniform bezels and a hole-punch cut-out for the front camera is expected to come.

Reportedly, the phone’s physical features include a volume rocker and power button on the right edge, with an alert slider placed on the left. The top edge could feature an IR sensor, while the bottom edge includes a USB Type-C port, a SIM card slot, a speaker grille, and a microphone. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications The OnePlus 13R will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and will offer AI-enhanced functionalities for photo editing and note-taking. It is confirmed to pack a robust 6,000mAh battery and will be available for purchase on Amazon in India.

Various media reports suggest that the device is expected to sport a 6.78-inch full-HD+ display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nits of peak brightness. The rear camera setup will likely include a 50MP primary sensor, accompanied by 8MP and 2MP units, while a 16MP front camera is anticipated for selfies.