OnePlus 13s India price leaked ahead of launch, could cost more than OnePlus 13R: What to expect?

OnePlus 13s will launch in India on June 5, priced around 55,000. It features a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, a 6.32-inch display, a customizable Plus key, and a 32MP selfie camera. The device will be available in Black Velvet, Pink Satin, and Green Silk colors.

Published30 May 2025, 02:20 PM IST
OnePlus 13s is going to be marketed as a compact flagship.
OnePlus 13s is going to be marketed as a compact flagship.(OnePlus)

OnePlus' new compact flagship, OnePlus 13s is all set to make its debut in India on 5 June. Ahead of the launch, the Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed a lot of features of the new device, but the mystery around the pricing of new phone has still remained.

However, new leaks have started emerging around the price of the OnePlus 13s in India, which suggests that the phone could retail for around 55,000. However, we don't have an update on which storage and RAM variant will this price be for.

Notably, OnePlus 13R starts at a price of 42,999 while the flagship OnePlus 13 starts at a price of 69,999. Wbile OnePlus 13T launched in China with 12GB RAM/256 GB at a price of CNY 3,399 (which rounds up to around 40,000)

OnePlus 13s: What to expect?

OnePlus 13s is an India exclusively variant which is expected to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus 13T that launched in China last month. Just like the OnePlus 13, the 13s will come powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.

The phone will come in a 6.32 inch form factor while featuring a dedicated Plus key - iPhone like customizable key - that will take place of the iconic alert slider. The new key will be available to use for various tasks like switching sound profiles, launching camera, intitiating translation or starting recordings.

However, the standout feature of the new Plus key will be summoning the AI Plus Mind which the company says will mark a new way to cata;og and recall key information found on the screen.

OnePlus has also confirmed that the 13s will come with a 32MP selfie with autfocus, a major departure from the 16MP shooter found on the OnePlus 13T. The phone is also slated to come with an independent Wi-Fi chip in order to improve the network connectivity.

The phone will be available in India in three colour variants: Black Velvet, Pink Satin, and Green Silk.

