OnePlus 13s to launch in India today: When, where and how to watch the live stream

OnePlus is set to unveil its latest smartphone, the OnePlus 13s, in India today, with the official launch event scheduled for 12:00 PM IST. The event will be livestreamed on the OnePlus India YouTube channel and the company’s official website, allowing fans and tech enthusiasts to witness the grand reveal in real time.

Ahead of the launch, the Chinese smartphone maker has teased several key features of the upcoming handset, which is confirmed to arrive in three colour options—Black Velvet, Pink Satin, and Green Silk. The OnePlus 13s will also sport a sleek and compact form factor, aimed at consumers who prioritise portability without compromising on performance.

How to Watch the OnePlus 13s Launch The livestream of the launch event can be accessed via theOnePlus India YouTube channel or directly on theofficial OnePlus website. The brand has activated a “Notify Me” option on its site for those who wish to receive real-time alerts and availability updates.

Expected Price in India While an official price tag has yet to be announced, OnePlus CEO Robin Liu has hinted that the 13s will be positioned between the premium OnePlus 13 ( ₹69,999) and the mid-tier OnePlus 13R ( ₹42,999). Media reports suggest that the smartphone could carry a price tag close to ₹55,000. This has fuelled speculation that the OnePlus 13s could essentially be a rebranded version of the OnePlus 13T, which launched in China earlier this year at CNY 3,399 (approximately ₹39,000).

The handset will be made available via Amazon India, the official OnePlus website, and authorised offline retailers nationwide.

Specifications and Features The OnePlus 13s will feature a 6.32-inch display and will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, promising significant upgrades in both performance and energy efficiency. In a design shift, OnePlus is introducing a newPlus Key in place of the brand’s traditional alert slider, offering enhanced customisation options.

Notably, the device will offer up to 512GB of internal storage paired with 12GB of RAM. It is anticipated to come integrated with OnePlus’ proprietary suite of artificial intelligence tools under the “OnePlus AI” banner, aimed at boosting user productivity and personalisation.

On the imaging front, the 13s has been confirmed to house a 32MP front-facing camera. While the company has not officially detailed the rear camera setup, leaks point towards a dual 50MP rear camera configuration.

Connectivity and Battery The OnePlus 13s is expected to be equipped with the latest G1 Wi-Fi chipset and will likely support 5.5G networks—positioning it well for India’s rapidly evolving telecom infrastructure.

In terms of dimensions, the smartphone is expected to be 8.15mm thick and weigh around 185 grams, making it both slim and lightweight—ideal for one-handed use.