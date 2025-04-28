OnePlus 13s vs OnePlus 13: How the ‘compact flagship’ may be different

OnePlus 13s is set to launch in India, and the company has begun teasing the device with the tagline "Powered Up, Size Down," suggesting it will be marketed as a compact flagship. OnePlus has already revealed several key details, including the chipset, available colours, design, and specifications like the display size. Curious about how it stacks up against the OnePlus 13, the brand's primary flagship? Here's a comparison between the two based on all the information available so far and what you can expect.

OnePlus 13s Vs OnePlus 13: Compact Flagship Incoming OnePlus 13 is a large phone, featuring a 6.82-inch display. In comparison, the OnePlus 13s will offer a 6.32-inch panel with a 1.5K resolution. This notably means that the OnePlus 13s will be much smaller compared to the OnePlus 13. The brand is also promoting this fact.

Despite its compact size, the phone is expected to be powered by a 6260mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging, which is notably even larger than the flagship OnePlus 13’s 6000mAh battery.

OnePlus 13s Vs OnePlus 13: Processor and more The brand has confirmed that the OnePlus 13s will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, just like the OnePlus 13. This means the performance will be on point, and you are unlikely to notice major differences compared to the flagship. The base model could offer 12GB of RAM and go up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. OnePlus 13, on the other hand, offers up to 24GB RAM and 1TB storage.

In terms of software, the device is most likely to offer OxygenOS 15 on top of Android 15, just like the OnePlus 13. However, how much software support it will receive remains to be seen and will likely be confirmed once the phone launches.

OnePlus 13s Vs OnePlus 13: Camera The OnePlus 13s will offer a dual-camera setup, as confirmed by official teasers released by the company. It features a square camera module. Notably, this is a major departure from the design of the OnePlus 13, which offers a circular camera module and a triple-camera setup.

The OnePlus 13s will likely miss out on the ultra-wide lens. Intead, it is expected to feature a 50MP telephoto shooter alongside a 50MP wide camera. The OnePlus 13, on the other hand, offers a 50MP main wide camera, a 50MP 3x optical zoom shooter, and a 50MP ultra-wide shooter.