OnePlus 15 5G leaks: Expected price in India, global release schedule, and what to expect

OnePlus is preparing to unveil its next-generation flagship, the OnePlus 15 5G, which is anticipated to debut in China in October 2025. While the brand has not yet confirmed a date for its global release, industry trends suggest that the handset could arrive in markets such as India by January 2026.

OnePlus 15 5G: Expected specifications Recent leaks have provided an early glimpse into what the new model may offer. According to reports, OnePlus is likely to adopt a redesigned rear panel, moving away from its familiar circular camera housing. Instead, the OnePlus 15 is expected to feature a rectangular camera module on the upper right side of the back, a design choice reminiscent of the current OnePlus 13 series. The device may also include a new customisable button, allowing users to assign functions based on preference.

On the front, the smartphone is likely to sport a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display with subtly curved edges, ultra-thin bezels measuring just 1.15mm, and support for a 165Hz refresh rate at a 1.5K resolution.

The camera system is tipped to comprise a triple 50MP setup, covering main, ultrawide, and telephoto duties with up to 3x optical zoom. Some leaks even suggest the possibility of a 200MP periscope telephoto lens, although this remains speculative until the official launch. Interestingly, OnePlus is expected to end its longstanding partnership with Hasselblad and move towards its own imaging solutions.

At its core, the OnePlus 15 5G will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, promising enhanced performance and deeper AI-driven features. Configurations may reach 16GB RAM and 512GB internal storage, with software based on OxygenOS 16 running over Android 16. Powering the device could be a substantial 7,000mAh battery supported by 120W fast charging, aimed at delivering both endurance and speed.

OnePlus 15 5G: Expected price in India Pricing for the Indian market is expected to remain in line with the company’s previous flagship releases, likely around ₹70,000, though official details are still awaited.