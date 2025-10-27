OnePlus 15 and Ace 6 prices leak ahead of China launch today: How much could the flagship devices cost?

Just hours before the launch in China, prices of the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus Ace 6 have leaked online, revealing multiple variants and competitive pricing. Here is how much these flagships could cost and expected specifications. 

Govind Choudhary
Updated27 Oct 2025, 12:11 PM IST
OnePlus 15 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor
OnePlus 15 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor(Weibo)

Just hours before the debut of the OnePlus 15 and the OnePlus Ace 6 in China, the prices of the upcoming flagships have surfaced online. According to a report from Gizmochina, the details were shared on Chinese social media platform Weibo, hinting at multiple configurations and suggesting competitive pricing for the brand’s latest smartphone series.

OnePlus 15 pricing leaks

As per the publication, the OnePlus 15 is tipped to start at CNY 4,299 (around 53,100) for the 16GB + 256GB model. The 16GB + 512GB version is expected to cost CNY 4,899 (around 60,600), while the top-tier variant featuring 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage could retail at CNY 5,399 (around 66,700).

OnePlus Ace 6 pricing surfaced online hours before launch

Alongside the flagship model, the OnePlus Ace 6 is also set to debut at a lower price point. The report suggests the device may start at CNY 3,099 (around 38,300) for the 12GB + 512GB variant, while the 16GB + 512GB model could be priced at CNY 3,399 (around 42,000).

Both the OnePlus 15 and the Ace 6 are believed to include a base configuration featuring 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage, although pricing for these variants remains undisclosed.

Prices lower than earlier leaks?

The newly leaked prices appear significantly lower than earlier reports. A previous tip from leaker Arsène Lupin (@MysteryLupin) suggested the OnePlus 15 (16GB + 512GB) could be priced around GBP 949 (roughly 1,11,000). Another report hinted that the base variant might retail between 70,000 and 75,000 in India.

Also Read | OnePlus 15 India launch date leaked: Expected price, specs, features, and more

If the latest figures prove accurate, the OnePlus 15 could undercut expectations, positioning it as a more aggressively priced flagship in the global market.

OnePlus 15 and OnePlus Ace 6 debut in China today

The OnePlus 15 series will officially launch in China today at 7 PM local time (4:30 PM IST), alongside the OnePlus Ace 6. Full pricing, specifications, and availability details are expected to be confirmed during the event.

OnePlus 15 series launch imminent in India

Tipster Paras Guglani has hinted that the OnePlus 15 may see its global launch on 12 November, citing information from a now-removed microsite on the OnePlus Sweden website. The page reportedly showcased upcoming accessories, including a OnePlus Everyday Sling Bag and a 120W Dual Port GaN Power Adapter Kit, both listed at SEK 599 (approximately 5,600).

Also Read | OnePlus 15 launch imminent in India — leaks reveal key specs and expected price

If this schedule is accurate, the India launch could follow shortly after, possibly on 13 November, supporting earlier reports that point to a near-simultaneous international release for OnePlus’s latest flagship lineup.

OnePlus 15 and Ace 6 prices leak ahead of China launch today: How much could the flagship devices cost?
