OnePlus 15 and Ace 6 prices leak ahead of China launch today: How much could the flagship devices cost?

Just hours before the debut of the OnePlus 15 and the OnePlus Ace 6 in China, the prices of the upcoming flagships have surfaced online. According to a report from Gizmochina, the details were shared on Chinese social media platform Weibo, hinting at multiple configurations and suggesting competitive pricing for the brand’s latest smartphone series.

OnePlus 15 pricing leaks As per the publication, the OnePlus 15 is tipped to start at CNY 4,299 (around ₹53,100) for the 16GB + 256GB model. The 16GB + 512GB version is expected to cost CNY 4,899 (around ₹60,600), while the top-tier variant featuring 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage could retail at CNY 5,399 (around ₹66,700).

OnePlus Ace 6 pricing surfaced online hours before launch Alongside the flagship model, the OnePlus Ace 6 is also set to debut at a lower price point. The report suggests the device may start at CNY 3,099 (around ₹38,300) for the 12GB + 512GB variant, while the 16GB + 512GB model could be priced at CNY 3,399 (around ₹42,000).

Both the OnePlus 15 and the Ace 6 are believed to include a base configuration featuring 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage, although pricing for these variants remains undisclosed.

Prices lower than earlier leaks? The newly leaked prices appear significantly lower than earlier reports. A previous tip from leaker Arsène Lupin (@MysteryLupin) suggested the OnePlus 15 (16GB + 512GB) could be priced around GBP 949 (roughly ₹1,11,000). Another report hinted that the base variant might retail between ₹70,000 and ₹75,000 in India.

If the latest figures prove accurate, the OnePlus 15 could undercut expectations, positioning it as a more aggressively priced flagship in the global market.

OnePlus 15 and OnePlus Ace 6 debut in China today The OnePlus 15 series will officially launch in China today at 7 PM local time (4:30 PM IST), alongside the OnePlus Ace 6. Full pricing, specifications, and availability details are expected to be confirmed during the event.

OnePlus 15 series launch imminent in India Tipster Paras Guglani has hinted that the OnePlus 15 may see its global launch on 12 November, citing information from a now-removed microsite on the OnePlus Sweden website. The page reportedly showcased upcoming accessories, including a OnePlus Everyday Sling Bag and a 120W Dual Port GaN Power Adapter Kit, both listed at SEK 599 (approximately ₹5,600).

