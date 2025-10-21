OnePlus 15 battery capacity, charging speed and new cooling system revealed ahead of launch

The OnePlus 15 is set to launch in China on October 27, with a possible Indian unveiling on November 14. It features a 7,300mAh battery, 120W wired charging, a new cooling system, and a 165Hz display, powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

Aman Gupta
Updated21 Oct 2025, 08:33 PM IST
OnePLus 15 will debut in china this month
OnePLus 15 will debut in china this month(OnePlus)

OnePlus 15 launch is just days away, with the Chinese flagship all set to launch in China on 27 October. If leaks are to be believed, the device could also make its debut in India earlier than usual, with the latest reports hinting at a timeline of around November 14th for the official unveiling.

You may be interested in

OnePlus 15R

OnePlus 15R

  • Check12GB/16GB RAM
  • Check256GB/512GB Storage
  • Check6.74-inch Display Size

₹55999

Check Details

Vivo X200 FE

Vivo X200 FE

  • CheckYellow Glow
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256GB / 512GB Storage
Amazon

₹65999

Get This

Discount

9% OFF

OPPO Reno 14 Pro

OPPO Reno 14 Pro

  • Checkblack
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB / 512 GB Storage
Amazon

₹49998

₹54999

Get This

Discount

12% OFF

OnePlus 13s

OnePlus 13s

  • CheckBlack Velvet
  • Check16GB RAM
  • Check1TB Storage
Amazon

₹50999

₹57999

Get This

Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4)

Apple iPhone 16E (iPhone SE 4)

  • CheckBlack
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹53600

Get This

Google Pixel 9

Google Pixel 9

  • CheckPeony
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage
Amazon

₹60999

Get This

OnePlus 13T

OnePlus 13T

  • CheckCloud Ink Black
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage

₹49999

Check Details

OnePlus 15

OnePlus 15

  • CheckSand Dune (Light Titanium)
  • Check16GB RAM
  • Check1TB Storage

₹74999

Check Details

Xiaomi 15

Xiaomi 15

  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check512 GB Storage
  • Check6.36 inches Display Size
Amazon

₹64998

Get This

Discount

7% OFF

Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

  • CheckIcyblue
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB / 512 GB Storage
Amazon

₹74999

₹80999

Get This

Oppo Find X8 Ultra

Oppo Find X8 Ultra

  • CheckMatte Black
  • Check2GB or 16GB RAM
  • Check256GB

₹76000

Check Details

Apple IPhone 16 Plus

Apple IPhone 16 Plus

  • CheckBlack
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹78999

Get This

Google Pixel 10

Google Pixel 10

  • CheckChalk White
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check128GB/256GB Storage

₹79999

Check Details

Find more mobilesArrow Icon
Also Read | I used the OnePlus Pad 3 as my laptop for 90 days and there is no switching back

​OnePlus officially confirms key details about the OnePlus 15:

​OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 15 will feature a 7,300mAh battery, the highest on a OnePlus device so far. The phone will support 120W wired SuperVOOC fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

​The company has also shown off a new “Glacier Cooling System” for the OnePlus 15, claiming the “strongest thermal insulation performance in the history of mobile phones.” The system uses an ultra-thin material and a 5778mm² large flat glacier vapour cooling system, which the company claims leads to the heat dissipation speed increasing by 2 times.

OnePlus 15 cooling system

​OnePlus has already shown off the OnePlus 15 in three colour variants: Sand Dunes, Absolute Black, and Fog Purple. The phone is also confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor with Adreno 840 GPU.

​Another first for the OnePlus flagship will be the exclusion of Hasselblad branding on the camera module in favour of the in-house DetailMax engine. The camera module has also been completely changed to feature a squiricle camera module with a triple camera setup, moving away from the circular camera island we have seen in the last few years.

​OnePlus has also teased the ultra-thin bezels of the OnePlus 15, which will be 1.15mm on four sides, leading to a higher screen-to-display ratio than the previous generation.

​The OnePlus 15 will also come with a 165Hz refresh rate display. While a refresh rate is important, it's not really practical unless the game makers support it, and OnePlus has been highlighting the support for major games like League of Legends, Clash of Clans, and more for the new display.

OnePlus 15 black colour variant

​Leaks have previously suggested a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display for the OnePlus. The display is likely a downgrade from the 2K panel on the previous generation. Meanwhile, the phone is expected to come with a triple 50MP setup with a primary lens, an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a periscope telephoto lens. The front shooter is expected to be a 32MP one with autofocus support, similar to the OnePlus 13s.

​What to expect from the India launch?

OnePlus has shown off the OnePlus 15 in two colour variants in India: Sand Dunes and Absolute Black. The company also says that the OnePlus 15 will be the first phone in the country to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which more or less confirms the rumours that OnePlus is planning to launch its flagship earlier than usual.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyNewsOnePlus 15 battery capacity, charging speed and new cooling system revealed ahead of launch
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.