OnePlus 15 battery capacity, charging speed and new cooling system revealed ahead of launch

OnePlus 15 launch is just days away, with the Chinese flagship all set to launch in China on 27 October. If leaks are to be believed, the device could also make its debut in India earlier than usual, with the latest reports hinting at a timeline of around November 14th for the official unveiling.

​OnePlus officially confirms key details about the OnePlus 15: ​OnePlus has confirmed that the OnePlus 15 will feature a 7,300mAh battery, the highest on a OnePlus device so far. The phone will support 120W wired SuperVOOC fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

​The company has also shown off a new “Glacier Cooling System” for the OnePlus 15, claiming the “strongest thermal insulation performance in the history of mobile phones.” The system uses an ultra-thin material and a 5778mm² large flat glacier vapour cooling system, which the company claims leads to the heat dissipation speed increasing by 2 times.

OnePlus 15 cooling system

​OnePlus has already shown off the OnePlus 15 in three colour variants: Sand Dunes, Absolute Black, and Fog Purple. The phone is also confirmed to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor with Adreno 840 GPU.

​Another first for the OnePlus flagship will be the exclusion of Hasselblad branding on the camera module in favour of the in-house DetailMax engine. The camera module has also been completely changed to feature a squiricle camera module with a triple camera setup, moving away from the circular camera island we have seen in the last few years.

​OnePlus has also teased the ultra-thin bezels of the OnePlus 15, which will be 1.15mm on four sides, leading to a higher screen-to-display ratio than the previous generation.

​The OnePlus 15 will also come with a 165Hz refresh rate display. While a refresh rate is important, it's not really practical unless the game makers support it, and OnePlus has been highlighting the support for major games like League of Legends, Clash of Clans, and more for the new display.

OnePlus 15 black colour variant

​Leaks have previously suggested a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display for the OnePlus. The display is likely a downgrade from the 2K panel on the previous generation. Meanwhile, the phone is expected to come with a triple 50MP setup with a primary lens, an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a periscope telephoto lens. The front shooter is expected to be a 32MP one with autofocus support, similar to the OnePlus 13s.

​What to expect from the India launch? ​OnePlus has shown off the OnePlus 15 in two colour variants in India: Sand Dunes and Absolute Black. The company also says that the OnePlus 15 will be the first phone in the country to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which more or less confirms the rumours that OnePlus is planning to launch its flagship earlier than usual.