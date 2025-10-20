OnePlus 15 launch just days away: here's everything officially confirmed so far

OnePlus is all set to launch its latest flagship device, the OnePlus 15, at an event hosted by the company in China on October 27. The phone has also been teased by the Chinese smartphone maker in India and is expected to make its debut in the country in November, ahead of OnePlus's usual January launch schedule.

Advertisement

​Ahead of the China launch, OnePlus has confirmed many key details about the upcoming device. The company had earlier confirmed that the OnePlus 15 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. The device will also come with a 165Hz display, up from the 120Hz display seen on the OnePlus 13.

​With just days ahead of the official unveiling, OnePlus has revealed that the OnePlus 15 will come with a 7,300 mAh battery and support for 120W wired fast charging along with 50W of wireless charging.

​The phone will also come with 1.15mm ultra-thin bezels, which could be even narrower than those of the iPhone 17 lineup and Samsung's Galaxy S25 series.

Advertisement

OnePus 15 sand dunes colour

​OnePlus has also confirmed the three color variants of the OnePlus 15, which will be: Sand Dunes, Absolute Black, and Fog Purple.

​Since there is a new 165Hz panel on the OnePlus 15, the company has been advertising that it has partnered with games like League of Legends and Clash of Clans to support the new display.

Advertisement

​OnePlus 15 Expected Specs: ​Meanwhile, leaks suggest that the OnePlus 15 could come with a 6.78-inch 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display. It could also support LPDDR5x RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.

​As for optics, OnePlus is confirmed to ditch the Hasselblad branding for the camera in favor of its in-house DetailMax Engine. The phone could come with a triple camera setup featuring a 50MP Sony LYT 700 primary shooter, a 50MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 50MP 3.5x periscope telephoto lens. The front camera could be a 32MP lens with autofocus support, similar to the OnePlus 13s.

OnePlus 15 colours

Advertisement

OnePlus 15 colour variant

​The phone is said to come with support for 8K and 4K 120FPS video recording from the rear camera and 4K 60FPS recording from the front shooter.

​It will run on the newly launched OxygenOS 16, based on Android 16, in India and other global markets.