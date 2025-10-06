OnePlus 15 leaks suggest 7,300mAh battery, Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 165Hz display: Expected release schedule, features

Tech giant OnePlus is gearing up to launch its latest flagship, the OnePlus 15, with a confirmed launch in China slated for October. Reports suggest that the global release could follow on 13 November, although the company has yet to officially confirm this date.

Largest Battery Yet in OnePlus History? According to tipster Bald Panda, via Gizmochina, the OnePlus 15 will house a massive 7,300mAh battery, the largest ever seen in a OnePlus smartphone. The device is expected to support 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, although details about reverse charging remain unclear.

Display and Design Upgrades Notably, the upcoming flagship is reported to feature a slightly smaller 6.78-inch display compared to its predecessor’s 6.82-inch panel. The smartphone is expected to measure 8.1mm in thickness and weigh between 211 and 215 grams. Colour options are tipped to include Sand Dune, Black, and Purple variants.

Next-Level Performance with Snapdragon 8 Elite OnePlus has confirmed that the device will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, built on TSMC’s 3nm (N3P) fabrication process. With a 64-bit architecture, the new chipset is said to deliver up to a 23 per cent performance boost and improve battery efficiency by up to 20 per cent compared to the OnePlus 13.

Enhanced Gaming and Display Technology Interestingly, the OnePlus 15 is expected to feature a 165Hz refresh rate display, up from the 120Hz panels in previous models. This upgraded screen may be designed to support higher frame rates during gaming, with some titles capable of running at up to 165fps.