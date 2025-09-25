OnePlus 15 officially unveiled with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC and 165Hz display: Here's what we know

OnePlus put all rumors around its latest flagship to rest as it unveiled the OnePlus 15 at a Qualcomm China-specific event on Thursday. During the event, a OnePlus executive pulled out the OnePlus 15 from his pocket, pulling the wraps off the new design while also confirming the phone's chipset.

​If there is still any doubt in your mind, yes, the OnePlus 15 will be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor.

​More importantly, OnePlus is now officially ditching the circular camera module that we have seen on its flagship devices in the last couple of years in favour of a squarish one which resembles the look we have previously seen on the OnePlus 13s (Review).

​The phone was showcased in a black variant, but another viral image of the phone at a purported e-sports competition in China had shown it in a white color variant.

​OnePlus also later officially confirmed the OnePlus 15 in a press note and also shared that the phone would be dropping support for Hasselblad in favour of its own DetailMax engine.

OnePlus 13s in the black colour variant.

​“With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 at its core, OnePlus 15 carries that legacy forward—delivering the speed, intelligence, and efficiency our users demand today and into the future,” said Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus.

​In a post on its Weibo handle in China, OnePlus confirmed that the phone would come with a 165Hz refresh rate, something that rumor mills had been hinting at for a while. Previous rumors also suggest that the OnePlus 15 could come with a 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display, compared to the 2K quad-curved panel on its predecessor.

​OnePlus 15: What to Expect? ​If leaks are to be believed, the OnePlus 15 could come with a 7,000mAh battery (up from 6,000 mAh on the OnePlus 13), with support for 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

​On the camera front, the OnePlus 15 is expected to come with a 50MP triple-camera setup as last year, with the telephoto lens supporting 3x optical zoom.