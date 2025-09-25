OnePlus 15 officially unveiled with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC and 165Hz display: Here's what we know

OnePlus put all rumors around its latest flagship to rest as it unveiled the OnePlus 15 at a Qualcomm China-specific event on Thursday. During the event, a OnePlus executive pulled out the OnePlus 15 from his pocket, pulling the wraps off the new design while also confirming the phone's chipset.
If there is still any doubt in your mind, yes, the OnePlus 15 will be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor.
More importantly, OnePlus is now officially ditching the circular camera module that we have seen on its flagship devices in the last couple of years in favour of a squarish one which resembles the look we have previously seen on the OnePlus 13s (Review).
The phone was showcased in a black variant, but another viral image of the phone at a purported e-sports competition in China had shown it in a white color variant.
OnePlus also later officially confirmed the OnePlus 15 in a press note and also shared that the phone would be dropping support for Hasselblad in favour of its own DetailMax engine.
“With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 at its core, OnePlus 15 carries that legacy forward—delivering the speed, intelligence, and efficiency our users demand today and into the future,” said Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus.
In a post on its Weibo handle in China, OnePlus confirmed that the phone would come with a 165Hz refresh rate, something that rumor mills had been hinting at for a while. Previous rumors also suggest that the OnePlus 15 could come with a 1.5K LTPO AMOLED display, compared to the 2K quad-curved panel on its predecessor.
If leaks are to be believed, the OnePlus 15 could come with a 7,000mAh battery (up from 6,000 mAh on the OnePlus 13), with support for 120W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.
On the camera front, the OnePlus 15 is expected to come with a 50MP triple-camera setup as last year, with the telephoto lens supporting 3x optical zoom.
The phone could be among the first OnePlus devices to run the company's upcoming OxygenOS 16 UI based on Android 16. OnePlus hasn't officially confirmed the UI yet, but with Oppo revealing its ColorOS 16 in China next month, the OxygenOS couldn't be too far behind.