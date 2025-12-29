OnePlus 15 price slashed: How to get it under ₹50,000 on Amazon?

Amazon’s Year End Sale brings the OnePlus 15 down to under 50,000 with bank and exchange offers. Featuring a 165Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, 50MP cameras and 120W fast charging, it’s one of the best flagship deals right now. Here's how the deal works.

Govind Choudhary
Updated29 Dec 2025, 01:41 PM IST
The OnePlus 15 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is currently listed on Amazon at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>72,999, down from its original price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>76,999.
The OnePlus 15 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is currently listed on Amazon at ₹72,999, down from its original price of ₹76,999.(Oneplus)

Amazon’s ongoing Year End Sale has unlocked major savings across categories, and smartphone buyers have a particularly strong reason to take notice. The flagship OnePlus 15 is now available at a sharply reduced effective price, thanks to a combination of direct discounts, bank offers and exchange benefits.

How to get OnePlus 15 under 50,000?

The OnePlus 15 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is currently listed on Amazon at 72,999, down from its original price of 76,999. Buyers using select HDFC Bank or Axis Bank credit cards can avail an instant discount of 4,000, further lowering the upfront cost.

In addition, Amazon’s exchange programme allows customers to trade in their existing smartphones for significant savings. Depending on the device and its condition, the exchange value can go as high as 44,450. Even with a more conservative exchange estimate of around 20,000, the effective price of the OnePlus 15 can comfortably dip below the 50,000 mark.

View full Image
The OnePlus 15 makes way for a flatter iPhone-esque design language that we saw on the OnePlus 13s from earlier this year

Display and Performance Highlights

The OnePlus 15 features a large 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, 1,800 nits of peak brightness and a smooth 165Hz refresh rate. While the resolution is a step down from the QHD panel seen on the previous generation, OnePlus says the change allows for the higher refresh rate without compromising performance.

Powering the device is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor paired with the Adreno 840 GPU. The phone supports up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra+ RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. It also includes a dedicated touch response chip enabling a 3,200Hz sampling rate, along with a separate Wi-Fi chip designed to improve stability and range.

Software and Long-Term Support

The OnePlus 15 runs OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16 and introduces several AI-powered features, including deeper integration with Google Gemini through the new Plus Mind system. OnePlus has committed to four years of Android OS updates and six years of security patches, reinforcing its long-term software support promise.

Also Read | OnePlus 13 price slashed: Here’s how you can buy it for under ₹40,000

Camera and Battery Capabilities

On the camera front, the smartphone sports a triple 50MP rear camera setup. This includes a Sony IMX906 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 50MP ultra-wide camera offering a 116-degree field of view, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3.5x optical and up to 7x lossless digital zoom. For selfies, there is a 32MP Sony IMX709 RGBW front camera with autofocus.

Powering the device is a sizeable 7,300mAh dual-cell battery. It supports 120W SUPERVOOC fast charging as well as 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging, making it one of the fastest-charging flagships in its class.

Also Read | Croma December sale cuts prices on Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, iPhone 15 and more

With aggressive discounts, flagship-grade hardware and long-term software support, the OnePlus 15 stands out as one of the most compelling premium smartphone deals currently available during Amazon’s Year End Sale.

Key Takeaways
  • The OnePlus 15 features cutting-edge technology including a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and an impressive camera setup.
  • Amazon's Year End Sale offers substantial discounts and exchange benefits that can significantly lower the price.
  • OnePlus promises four years of Android OS updates and six years of security patches, ensuring long-term software support.

OnePlus 15 price slashed: How to get it under ₹50,000 on Amazon?
