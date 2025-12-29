OnePlus 15 price slashed: How to get it under ₹50,000 on Amazon?

Amazon’s ongoing Year End Sale has unlocked major savings across categories, and smartphone buyers have a particularly strong reason to take notice. The flagship OnePlus 15 is now available at a sharply reduced effective price, thanks to a combination of direct discounts, bank offers and exchange benefits.

How to get OnePlus 15 under ₹ 50,000? The OnePlus 15 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is currently listed on Amazon at ₹72,999, down from its original price of ₹76,999. Buyers using select HDFC Bank or Axis Bank credit cards can avail an instant discount of ₹4,000, further lowering the upfront cost.

In addition, Amazon’s exchange programme allows customers to trade in their existing smartphones for significant savings. Depending on the device and its condition, the exchange value can go as high as ₹44,450. Even with a more conservative exchange estimate of around ₹20,000, the effective price of the OnePlus 15 can comfortably dip below the ₹50,000 mark.

The OnePlus 15 makes way for a flatter iPhone-esque design language that we saw on the OnePlus 13s from earlier this year

Display and Performance Highlights The OnePlus 15 features a large 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, 1,800 nits of peak brightness and a smooth 165Hz refresh rate. While the resolution is a step down from the QHD panel seen on the previous generation, OnePlus says the change allows for the higher refresh rate without compromising performance.

Powering the device is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor paired with the Adreno 840 GPU. The phone supports up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra+ RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. It also includes a dedicated touch response chip enabling a 3,200Hz sampling rate, along with a separate Wi-Fi chip designed to improve stability and range.

Software and Long-Term Support The OnePlus 15 runs OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16 and introduces several AI-powered features, including deeper integration with Google Gemini through the new Plus Mind system. OnePlus has committed to four years of Android OS updates and six years of security patches, reinforcing its long-term software support promise.

Camera and Battery Capabilities On the camera front, the smartphone sports a triple 50MP rear camera setup. This includes a Sony IMX906 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, a 50MP ultra-wide camera offering a 116-degree field of view, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3.5x optical and up to 7x lossless digital zoom. For selfies, there is a 32MP Sony IMX709 RGBW front camera with autofocus.

Powering the device is a sizeable 7,300mAh dual-cell battery. It supports 120W SUPERVOOC fast charging as well as 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging, making it one of the fastest-charging flagships in its class.

With aggressive discounts, flagship-grade hardware and long-term software support, the OnePlus 15 stands out as one of the most compelling premium smartphone deals currently available during Amazon’s Year End Sale.

