OnePlus 15 to launch in India on November 13 with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC: Price, specs and early sale details leak

OnePlus is gearing up to unveil its next flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 15, in India on 13 November, and ahead of the official announcement, a series of leaks have shed light on the phone’s potential pricing and key specifications.

What we know so far The OnePlus 15 is expected to make headlines as the first smartphone in India powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. The company has already confirmed several technical features, though new online reports have hinted at more details, including a massive 7,300mAh battery, one of the largest ever seen in a OnePlus device.

Pricing details leak online According to a post on social platform X, the base variant of the OnePlus 15, featuring 12GB RAM and 256GB of storage, is tipped to be priced at ₹72,999. Meanwhile, the higher-end model with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage could retail for ₹76,999.

As per India TV, the leak was sourced from a trusted retailer, which also suggests that buyers may receive a complimentary pair of OnePlus Nord earbuds worth around ₹2,699 as part of a promotional bundle.

Although OnePlus has not yet made any official announcement about the pricing, several media reports expect the launch price to remain below ₹75,000. The company’s previous flagship, the OnePlus 13, debuted at ₹69,999 before eventually dropping to around ₹63,999 in later sales.

Launch event and early access sale The OnePlus 15 India launch event will take place on 13 November at 7 PM, with a livestream available on the company’s official channels. Ahead of the full release, OnePlus is planning a special one-hour “early access” sale, allowing eager fans to purchase the phone before it officially goes on sale.

