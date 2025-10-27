OnePlus 15 with 6.78-inch 165Hz AMOLED display, 7,300mAh battery launched: Price, specs and more

​As promised, OnePlus has launched its flagship OnePlus 15 smartphone in China today. The new device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, a 7,300mAh battery, 120W fast charging, and 50W of wireless charging.

The OnePlus 15 will compete against the likes of the iQOO 15, Realme GT 8 Pro, Vivo X300 series, and Oppo Find X9 lineup.

​OnePlus has already confirmed that the OnePlus 15 will be the first device in India to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, meaning that the phone will likely make its debut by mid-November, around a month and a half earlier than its usual launch schedule.

OnePlus 15 in Sand Storm colour variant.

OnePlus 15 specifications: OnePlus 15 features a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLEd display with a 165Hz refresh rate 1.5K resolution (down from the 2K panel used on its predecessor).

As mentioned earlier, the phone comes powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor with Adreno 840 GPU. There is support for up to 16GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.

The new OnePlus flagship packs a 7,300mAh battery with support for 120W of SuperVOOC wired fast charging and 50W of wirelesss charging.