OnePlus 15R launching on 17 December with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC: Everything we know so far

OnePlus is preparing to expand its flagship lineup in India with the upcoming OnePlus 15R. Following the launch of the OnePlus 15, the company has now turned its focus to its next performance-driven offering. With the official microsite already live and several features confirmed, here is a full look at what to expect from the OnePlus 15R.

Launch Date and availability The OnePlus 15R is set to make its India debut on 17 December, sharing the stage with the OnePlus Pad Go 2. After launch, the handset will go on sale via Amazon, the OnePlus online store, and authorised retail partners across the country.

Advertisement

Performance and hardware upgrades OnePlus has confirmed that the 15R will run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, marking a substantial upgrade over its predecessor. The phone is expected to be paired with LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 storage, promising smoother multitasking and quicker app loading.

The 15R is also expected to retain the customisable Plus key introduced on recent OnePlus models, along with IP68 and possibly IP69 protection ratings, according to certification clues originating from China.

A major highlight is its massive 7,400mAh battery, the largest ever fitted into a OnePlus phone. This surpasses even the 7,300mAh unit found in the standard OnePlus 15. The company says the battery has been engineered for extended gaming, streaming, and productivity sessions. It features Silicon Nanostack technology with a 15% silicon content in the anode, allowing the cell to retain at least 80% capacity after four years. The handset will also likely support 80W fast charging.

Advertisement

Display features The OnePlus 15R will likely sport a 165Hz 1.5K AMOLED display, matching the panel used on the OnePlus 15. The screen can hit a peak brightness of 1,800 nits for improved outdoor visibility and can dim down to just 1 nit for eye comfort in low-light settings. It also carries TÜV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care 5.0 certification, which should appeal to users who spend long hours on their phones.

Camera capabilities For imaging, the device is expected to feature a 50MP Sony IMX906 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation, accompanied by an 8MP ultrawide lens. On the front, a 32MP camera is likely to handle selfies and video calls. While not a dramatic overhaul, the setup suggests reliable everyday photographic performance.

Advertisement