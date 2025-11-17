OnePlus 15R with OxygenOS 16 confirmed to launch in India: Price, specs and everything expected

Soon after launching the OnePlus 15, OnePlus has confirmed that it is launching the OnePlus 15R in India. The upcoming phone is also confirmed to be launching with the Android 16 powered OxygenOS 16 update.

Advertisement

Also Read | Jeff Bezos joins the AI race as leader of engineering-focused startup

OnePlus 15R will ditch the alert slider from its predecessor in favour of the Plus Key which is the multi-functional key that can tapped to perform tasks like change volume profiles, click pictures, begin recording and most importantly to capture memories via Plus Mind.The OnePlus 13R (Review) didn’t have Hasselblad branding for the cameras, but it remains to be seen if OnePlus will use its new DetailMax Engine for the 15R as well.

OnePlus 15R specifications (expected): OnePlus hasn't officially confirmed any specifications for the OnePlus 15R in India yet but the company had launched the OnePlus Ace 6 in China a few weeks back, which is likely to be rebranded as the OnePlus 15R.

The Ace 6 features a 6.83-inch 1.5K LTPS AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. It also comes with IP66, IP68, IP69 and IP69K water and dust resistance protection, similar to the OnePlus 15.

Advertisement

Also Read | How will ads work on ChatGPT? OpenAI CEO just gave a major hint

As for the processor, the Ace 6 packs a 50MP primary camera with OIS along with an 8MP ultra-wide lens. On the front, it includes a 16MP camera for selfies and video calls. Notably, if these specs are followed for the OnePlus 15R, the upcoming phone could have a downgraded camera setup compared to its predecessor which had a telephoto lens as well.

OnePlus Ace 6 is launching in China on 27 October

The phone comes with a 7,800mAh battery with support for 120W wired fast charging. OnePlus has refrained from providing wireless charging support on the R lineup in the past, and that is likely to remain true with this year's device as well.

Advertisement

The Ace 6 comes comes in Competitive Black, Flash White, and Quicksilver colour variants but it remains to be seen if these colours will be transferred to the 15R as well. Notably, OnePlus 15 came in the same colour variants as its Chinese counterpart.