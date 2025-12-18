OnePlus 15s to launch in India soon? New leak reveals massive battery, flagship chip and compact design

OnePlus just launched the OnePlus 15R and the OnePlus Pad Go 2 in India on Wednesday. However, leaks about the company’s upcoming model in the OnePlus 15 series are already tipping a launch in India soon.

OnePlus 15s tipped: OnePlus 15s is being tipped to have received the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification with the CPH2793 model number. This suggests that the launch of the new model may be imminent in India, possibly as early as January.

Notably, the OnePlus 13s had launched in China as the OnePlus 13T in April, before making its global and India debut in June. The phone was an attempt by OnePlus to position itself in the compact flagship segment, where it competed against the Vivo X200 FE.

The leak suggests that OnePlus could launch its compact flagship in China first before bringing it to India. The company has also recently confirmed that it is working on a new Turbo series in China, which could also make its way to India soon, with a focus on gamers.

OnePlus 15s: What’s leaked so far? The leaked BIS certification suggests that the OnePlus 15s could come with a 6.31-inch BOE X3 OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate, similar to the OnePlus 15R and OnePlus 15.

The phone is said to be powered by the latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, the top-end Qualcomm chip that also powers the OnePlus 15. It could come with a massive 7,500mAh battery, which would make it the OnePlus phone with the biggest battery so far. There could also be support for 100W wired fast charging and, just like its predecessor, the 15s could lack wireless charging.

On the optics front, the phone is said to feature a 50MP Sony IMX906 primary camera, the same sensor used on the OnePlus 15 and 15R, along with a 50MP Samsung JN5 telephoto lens. Once again, like its predecessor, the 15s could skip an ultra-wide angle lens.

The OnePlus 15s is also said to come with an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor, along with IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance ratings. The device could feature a metal frame and measure around 8.5mm in thickness.

The upcoming model is expected to run on OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16, along with all the AI features and Plus Mind integration with Gemini.

OnePlus launched the OnePlus 13s in India at a price of ₹54,999 for the base variant and ₹59,999 for the top-end variant. With memory chip shortages shaking up the tech industry, it is likely that the OnePlus 15s may also see a price hike when it eventually debuts in India.