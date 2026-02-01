OnePlus 16 leaks hint at 240Hz display, 200MP cameras and 9000mAh battery: All you need to know

OnePlus has been in the rumours for several weeks now. Firstly, for shutting down the operations and later for the OnePlus 16. However, the Chinese brand has clarified that its operations in India will continue to function normally. In this article, we explore what upgrades could come in the next-generation of the OnePlus flagship. Here is all you need to know.

New Qualcomm chipset on the way? According to an X post on OnePlus Club, the OnePlus 16 is expected to receive some notable upgrades compared to the OnePlus 15. The upcoming smartphone is likely to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 Pro processor. This chip is anticipated to be more powerful than the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 processor. The leaks also suggest that the processor could be paired with new LPDDR6X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.

Camera and display expectations The OnePlus 16 is expected to receive camera upgrades over its predecessor. This smartphone is expected to feature a 240Hz refresh rate OLED display with a 1.5k screen resolution. Moreover, it could be equipped with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. For optics, the OnePlus 16 is expected to come with a 200MP Samsung HP5 primary sensor. The smartphone could also the similar sensor for its telephoto lens, offering 200MP lenses for both the cameras. Notably, the ultrawide sensor could also get an upgrade from the 50MP sensor.

Battery upgrades coming? In terms of the battery, the OnePlus 16 is likely to receive the 9000mAh battery, a big upgrade compared to the OnePlus 15 which comes with the 7300mAh cell. The device is also expected to feature up to 120W and 50W wireless fast charging.

In other news, the tech industry was recently stirred after a report by Android Headlines gained traction online, alleging that OnePlus was being gradually shut down and stripped back. The article pointed to falling sales, scrapped products and unnamed insiders to support its claims, sparking speculation about the brand’s future.

OnePlus India, however, has firmly denied the rumours. CEO Robin Liu dismissed the reports and reassured customers and partners that the company’s operations remain unaffected.