OnePlus 8 goes on sale shortly on Amazon, OnePlus website. All details here

NEW DELHI : The much-awaited 'Made in India' OnePlus 8 series is ready to go on sale today through Amazon and official OnePlus website in India. OnePlus had earlier announced the open sale of its OnePlus 8 5G series phones in India from May 29 but the sale was delayed due to Covid-19 production related issues. The company had had arranged for limited sales through different platforms.

OnePlus 8 Prices and Sale Time

OnePlus open sale will start at 12 noon today via Amazon and OnePlus website. The OnePlus 8 price in India is set at ₹41,999, which is for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 8GB RAM 128GB storage model will be available for ₹44,999.

The OnePlus 8 Pro, on the other hand, will cost at ₹54,999, which is the price for the 8GB 128GB variant. The top-end 12GB RAM 256GB storage model of the OnePlus 8 Pro will be sold for ₹59,999 in India.

OnePlus 8 Specs

OnePlus 8 Pro features 6.78-inch QHD Fluid Display with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 865 chip with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System. The device comes equipped with up to 12GB RAM for up to 30 per cent faster memory speed and improved power efficiency by up to 20 per cent, and up to 256GB internal storage.

Its sibling OnePlus 8 sports a 6.55-inch fluid display which aims to deliver a cinematic viewing experience with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device has also received an exceptional A rating from DisplayMate.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 865 with the Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System with 12GB RAM, which helps to deliver staggering multi-gigabit 5G connectivity and comes with up to 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage.

Oneplus 8 Camera and Battery

It features the company's first quad-camera system, with a 48MP main camera featuring a custom-made Sony sensor, another 48MP ultra-wide lens with a full 120-degree field of view, along with a 8MP telephoto lens and a 5MP distinctive colour filter camera. The device also includes a 16MP front camera.

The smartphone houses a 4510mAh battery and will come with Warp Charge 30 Wireless charging solution.

Oneplus 8 discounts

As for the sale offers, customers will be able to avail ₹3,000 instant discount on OnePlus 8 Pro 5G and ₹2,000 instant discount on OnePlus 8 5G on purchase with SBI credit cards.

One can also avail upto 12 months no cost EMI across oneplus.in and Amazon.in on purchase with popular bank debit and credit cards.

Additionally, users can avail upto 12 months of no-cost EMI at no extra cost across all online and offline channels on purchase with SBI Credit Cards.

Jio is also giving benefits worth ₹6,000, which includes ₹150 off on 40 prepaid recharges of ₹349.









