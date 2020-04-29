OnePlus recently unveiled the OnePlus 8 series smartphones . However, there was no word about the availability of the device. Now, the company has started receiving pre-bookings for the devices on Amazon India’s website. There’s still no word about the sale of the device.

Amazon is offering ₹1000 as Amazon Pay Balance for users that pre-book any of the two devices with a gift card worth a minimum of ₹1000. To qualify for the offer, the users will first have to visit the OnePlus 8 Series Amazon.in email Gift Card Page. Then the user will have use choose the denomination of ₹1000 or more and purchase the OnePLus Gift Card between 29 April to 10 May. The gift card will then be sent to your email address. The buyer can claim the coupon through the link shared on the email. Once complete, the buyer will have to purchase one of the two devices between 11 May- 30 June. The ₹1000 will then be transferred back to the Amazon Pay balance within a period of 30 days.

While the company has mentioned the date range of 11 May to 30 June for the sale of the device, we can’t be sure if the government will ease e-commerce regulations after the second phase of the lockdown ends on 3 May. The company might modify the dates later, if there’s any change to the sale dates.

OnePlus 8 Pro with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage will cost ₹54,999, and the higher version of the 8 Pro with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage will come with the price of ₹59,999.

The base variant of OnePlus 8 with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage will sell at a price of ₹41,999. The top-end model of the phone with 12GB RAM and 256GB will cost ₹49,999. The OnePlus 8 variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage which will come at a price of ₹44,999.

