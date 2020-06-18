OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro to go on sale today: Details here

OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will be going on sale today from 12 PM. The company has resorted to limited sales due to production issues during the lockdown phase. Now the company claims that since the demand is high the devices will only be available twice a week.

Earlier this month, the company released a statement saying, “Over the past couple of weeks, we’ve been noticing a huge demand for the OnePlus 8 Series 5G across our community in India. And although production is in motion and the stock supply is stable, the volume of this demand is high. One thing is certain: Even as we open up sales for the OnePlus 8 Series 5G in India, we want to be able to cater to everyone."

The company will be selling the new OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro on Mondays and Thursdays and the first sale happened on 15 June. The second sale today will start at 12PM.

The device will be available on OnePlus’ own website and Amazon.in. Buyers who are interested in buying it from a brick and mortar store can contact their nearest OnePlus Experience Store, partner stores or other offline touchpoints to know the latest update on availability of the OnePlus 8 Series 5G in those locations.

Amazon India is offering up to Rs. 3,000 off for buyers who purchase the devices using SBI cards. The offer will also be valid on EMI transactions. The buyer can also avail Rs. 1,000 cashback via Amazon Pay. Reliance Jio will also be offering benefits worth ₹6000. Most major banks are offering no-cost EMI of up to 12 months as well as conventional EMI options.

OnePlus 8 Pro with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage will cost ₹54,999, and the higher version of the 8 Pro with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage will come with the price of ₹59,999.

The base variant of OnePlus 8 with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage will sell at a price of ₹41,999. The top-end model of the phone with 12GB RAM and 256GB will cost ₹49,999. The OnePlus 8 variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage which will come at a price of ₹44,999.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated