OnePlus 8 Pro to go on first sale in India on 15 June

Earlier, the company had conducted a limited sale for the OnePlus 8 and now OnePlus might do the same with the Pro variant owing to the high demand and past slump in production. On its official platform the company stated, “Over the past couple of weeks, we’ve been noticing a huge demand for the OnePlus 8 Series 5G across our community in India. And although production is in motion and the stock supply is stable, the volume of this demand is high. One thing is certain: Even as we open up sales for the OnePlus 8 Series 5G in India, we want to be able to cater to everyone."