OnePlus 8 Series launch today. What to expect and how to watch live

OnePlus will launch the new OnePlus 8 series today. The company will be conducting an online only launch event for the next flagship. It is expected to launch more than one device during the event. The OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will be the Chinese company’s first smartphones for the year 2020. The event will commence at 8:30 PM IST and can be streamed from the company's official website .

OnePlus has revealed much of the devices online through teasers and even official specifications. From what we know so far, OnePlus 8 Pro will be the more expensive device with a bigger screen with a higher refresh rate of 120Hz and some extra flagship goodies like IP certification for dust and water resistance. For the first time, OnePlus is also going to provide wireless charging on a smartphone. The company has claimed that the device will be able to charge wirelessly at up to 30W by using the company’s proprietary wireless charger. OnePlus has claimed that the wireless charger will be able to charge the phone from 0 to 50% in 30 minutes.

In terms of processing power, the device will feature the latest Snapdragon 865 SoC. The OnePlus 8 Pro will also get a quad camera setup.

Oneplus founder and CEO, Pet Lau also posted a lot of information about the new phone, including a new colour. The promotional video posted by the company revealed sketches and renders of the OnePlus 8 in all new Glacial Green colour.

Lau claimed that the device will get a frost finish on the upcoming flagship but better ergonomics to make the device feel lighter. In his post Lau stated, “in the OnePlus 8 series, we've managed to achieve the fifth generation of matte-frosted glass using a new crafting process. To me, this is OnePlus' best CMF [colour, material, finishing] to date. It is sure to astonish and impress anyone who touches it, just as it did from me."

The added features are expected to increase the price of the flagship as well. The Pro version is expected to feature a steeper price tag in comparison to the outgoing OnePlus 7T Pro.

