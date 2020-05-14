OnePlus launched the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro in India last month but there was no mention of a sale date. However, the company did start receiving pre-orders for the device. Now the company has finally unveiled the sale date for its latest flagship product along with a few launch offers.

The sale date was revealed exclusively to OnePlus Red Club members on Wednesday. The brand will start selling the OnePlus 8 5G series from 29 May across all channels.

Details about availability of OnePlus 8/8 Pro variants

The company has also launched a OnePlus 8 Series 5G Pop up Bundle which the company claims is a Red Cable Club Exclusive.

The limited edition Pop Up Bundle will be available for both OnePlus 8 5G and OnePlus 8 Pro 5G buyers. Along with the device the bundle will include a pair of Bullets Wireless Z (Black) earphones, a Cyan Bumper Case and a Karbon Bumper Case at just INR 1000 above the retail price of the OnePlus 8 Series 5G device.

The pop-up bundle will open up for an exclusive sale for Red Cable Club members on 28 May 2020, starting at INR ₹45,999. The company has claimed that the Pop Up Bundle is a limited series that can be purchased with invite codes only.

Other than the pop up bundle OnePlus 8 Series 5G gets a few launch offers which includes:

1. ₹3,000 instant discount on OnePlus 8 Pro 5G and ₹2000 instant discount on OnePlus 8 5G on purchase using SBI credit cards

2. The company is offering upto 12 months of no cost EMI across oneplus.in and Amazon.in on purchase using popular bank debit and credit cards. Additionally, users can avail upto 12 months of no-cost EMI across all online and offline channels on purchase using SBI credit cards.

3. With Bajaj Finance, users can purchase the devices at one-third of the total value, while paying the remaining amount at low monthly instalments over the course of 12 months.

4. Benefits worth ₹6000 including ₹150 off on 40 prepaid recharges of ₹349 with Jio

5. Red Cable Club members get flat 10% off on the screen protection plan on purchase of OnePlus 8 series 5G

