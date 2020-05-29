OnePlus 8 special limited sale today: Price and other offers

OnePlus 8 will be selling through a special limited sale today at 12pm. The company was planning to start an open sale for the entire OnePlus 8 series which includes OnePlus 8 Pro but the company revealed that they were facing production problems owing to the covid-19 lockdown which led them to delaying the sale.

OnePlus assured that the production is up and running but this has caused a delay in getting the devices to the interested buyers. The company has not revealed a specific date for the open sale but that is expected to happen soon. For now, OnePlus is offering the OnePlus 8 in a limited sale that will begin at 12pm.

The sale will be conducted via Amazon India’s website. In terms of offers, the company is offering an instant discount of ₹2000 (valid on EMI transactions also) for buyers using SBI credit cards. The phone can also be purchased with 12 months of no cost EMI across all major banks.

Apart from that OnePlus is offering benefits worth ₹6000 including ₹150 off on 40 prepaid recharges of ₹349 with Jio. The Red Cable Club members get flat 10% off on the screen protection plan on purchase of OnePlus 8 series.

For customers who had already booked their devices on amazon.in and OnePlus stores can purchase devices as and when stocks are available.

The base variant of OnePlus 8 with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage will sell at a price of ₹41,999. The top-end model of the phone with 12GB RAM and 256GB will cost ₹49,999. The OnePlus 8 variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage which will come at a price of ₹44,999.

