OnePlus launched two new smartphones last night. The company’s first two phones for the year 2020. Both the devices are flagships in their own right and demand a premium flagship-like price as well. However, the smartphones seem to target a different audience. While the OnePlus 8 might still be the phone for the companies loyalists, the OnePlus 8 Pro has entered the territory of giants like iPhone 11 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S20 .

Let’s discuss the differences between the two:

OnePlus 8 Vs OnePlus 8 Pro

Display

The OnePlus 8 Pro comes with a slightly bigger display in comparison to the non-Pro version. The Pro gets a 6.78-inch display whereas the OnePlus 8 gets a 6.55-inch display.

With size out of the way, the most important aspect is the resolution of the display. OnePlus 8 Pro buyers will get 3168x1440 pixels (513ppi) in comparison to 1080 x 2400 pixels (402ppi) on the OnePlus 8.

Another major differentiator could be the new 120Hz display panel on the Pro model. OnePlus has given the Pro version a better 120Hz display with 240Hz touch sampling rate whereas the OnePlus 8 sticks to the same 90Hz refresh rate.

Camera

The next big change between the two phones is the camera setup. While the Pro version gets a quad-camera setup, the OnePlus 8 gets a triple camera setup. The primary lens on the both the devices are also different. While both get a 48MP resolution module, the OnePlus 8 Pro gets Sony’s IMX689 sensor whereas the main camera on OnePlus 8 gets Sony IMX586. Both get OIS and EIS support.

The ultra-wide-angle lens on both devices are also different. While OnePlus 8 gets a 16MP module, the OnePlus 8 Pro gets a 48MP lens. The OnePlus 8 Pro gets an additional 5MP colour filter lens.

Miscellaneous

The two biggest features that differentiate the two phones is the IP certification on the OnePlus 8 Pro and the lack of wireless charging on the OnePlus 8. The OnePlus 8 Pro gets IP68 water and dust protection whereas the non-Pro version doesn’t. The OnePlus 8 Pro also gets wireless charging with charging speeds up to 30W using the company’s proprietary charger. The OnePlus 8 only get 30W warp wired charging.

Connectivity

The devices get 5G connectivity out of the box and the other options are also identical. However, the OnePlus 8 Pro gets additional Wifi 6 compatibility.

Price

OnePlus phones have always been about more value for money but lately the brand has ventured into the premium segment which is more about the best there is to offer. The price of the devices in India hasn't been revealed yet. In US, the OnePlus 8 8GB/128GB variant is priced at $699 whereas the 12GB/256GB variant is priced at $799. The OnePlus 8 Pro is priced at $899 for the 8GB/128GB variant and $999 for the 12GB/256GB variant.

The launch price in India could decide which device out of the two will be a better buy.

Share Via