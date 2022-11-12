OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are getting Android 13 update: Here’s what’s new

OnePlus is finally rolling out Android 13-based Oxygen OS 13 stable update to OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro users. The stable update is available for users in North America, Europe and India. Android 13 update is already available to the OnePlus 10 series phone and is finally rolling out to OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro that were launched in 2021.
Announcing the rollout via a post in the official community forum, OnePlus said that the update will be available first to users who participated in the Open Beta versions, and then it'll be gradually pushed to more users. With the new update, the firmware version on OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro devices in India will be updated to LE2111_11.F.16 and LE2121_11.F.16, respectively.
Here’s the complete changelog
- Adds Aquamorphic Design theme colors for enhanced visual comfort.
- Applies the Aquamorphic Design philosophy to animations to make them natural and vivid.
- Adds Shadow-Reflective Clock, with shadow simulating the orientation of the sun and moon.
- Adds a Home screen world clock widget to show the time in different time zones.