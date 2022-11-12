OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are getting Android 13 update: Here’s what’s new

Announcing the rollout via a post in the official community forum, OnePlus said that the update will be available first to users who participated in the Open Beta versions, and then it'll be gradually pushed to more users. With the new update, the firmware version on OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro devices in India will be updated to LE2111_11.F.16 and LE2121_11.F.16, respectively.