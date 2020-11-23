OnePlus 9 Pro prototype design gets leaked: View pics

It might still be too early to discuss next year flagships but OnePlus ’ two flagship a year policy hardly gives the rumour mill any rest. A new leak from a credible tipster has revealed the design of the upcoming OnePlus 9 Pro. However, the new design may not be finalized down to the fine details. Readers can expect some changes in the final version.

The tipster Steve Hemmerstroffer, better known as OnLeaks, has revealed some major information about the upcoming OnePlus flagship. While most of the design details revealed in the pictures can be expected in the final build of the device, it is still in the prototype stage and OnePlus can decide to change some final details.

Going by the leaks, the new OnePlus 9 Pro is expected to feature a 6.7-inch curved display. The display will also get a punch-hole on the corner to house the front camera. The punch-hole and curved display make the OnePlus 9 Pro look like a combination of the OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro.

According to the tipster, the speakers on the OnePlus 9 Pro are located at the bottom edge with the Alert Slider and power button on the right side and volume rocker on the left.

The back of the device will be made of glass, similar to the previous few generations of OnePlus flagships.

One of the biggest difference seems to be the camera module. The phone is expected to house a quad-camera setup but the layout is still tentative according to the tipster.

