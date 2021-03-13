OnePlus 9 series will be launching on 23 March and the company has been gradually revealing official data about the phone. Apart from official information, leaksters and benchmark listings have revealed more information about the new flagship smartphone.

A new Chinese regulatory body listing 3C has revealed that the new OnePlus 9 Pro. The listing has revealed that the upcoming OnePlus device will come with 65W charging brick in the box. The phone is also expected to feature wireless fast charging. A recent leak from tipster Ishan Agarwal has revealed that OnePlus device could support up to 50W wireless charging.

The company recently revealed details about the camera setup on the flagship. The latest teaser comes from the company’s CEO. Pete Lau shared two images that have been clicked on the OnePlus 9 Pro.

The OnePlus 9 Pro will feature a camera setup that will be developed in collaboration with Hasselblad. The company’s chief shared two images captured by two different lenses on the OnePlus 9 Pro. One of the images seems to be captured from the primary lens whereas the second image has been captured from the wide-angle lens.

Earlier, Lau also provided some information about the new smartphone camera. The OnePlus 9 Pro will come with two Sony lenses. The primary lens will be Sony IMX789 lens and the ultrawide lens is a Sony IMX766 lens.

The IMX789 sensor comes with features such as 4K recording at 120 fps as well as realtime HDR processing. The ultrawide lens with IMX766 sensor gets a freeform lens which will be used to lower distortion to up to 1%.

Lau also shared three ultra-wide angle shots of a dimly lit scene. The company chief called it a blind test and hinted that the other two shots come from well-known flagships. The OnePlus 9 Pro trailer has revealed that the company will be using a quad-camera setup which will likely feature a depth sensor and a macro lens.

