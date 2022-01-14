OnePlus kickstarted 2022 with the launch of the OnePlus 9RT 5G smartphone and Buds Z2 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds at the company's Winter Edition Launch event.

The OnePlus 9RT is an affordable flagship phone that succeeds the OnePlus 9R and was launched in China late last year.

Specifications of OnePlus 9RT

OnePlus is continuing with its OxygenOS interface as the new phone comes with OxygenOS 11 based on the Android 11 operating system. The company has introduced two variants of the OnePlus 9RT 5G in India.

The new phone is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood, and sports a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. It comes with a 6.62-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 397ppi pixel density and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

According to OnePlus, the display has a touch sampling rate of 1,300Hz and comes with 100 percent DCI:P3 colour gamut coverage. The display comes with HDR10+ support and features both sRGB and DCI:P3 colour modes.

A hole-punch cutout has been given on the display for the 16-megapixel front camera along with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on both the front and back.

The selfie camera has EIS support for sharper selfies. It’s a fixed focus camera with an aperture of F2.4 and can record 1080p videos at 30 fps.

The new phone also comes with the company's “Space Cooling" technology and a larger heat sink for better heat dissipation and improved performance.

OnePlus 9RT runs on a 4,500mAh battery which comes with support for 65W fast charging via the company's Warp Charge 65T technology over USB Type-C.

The smartphone offers 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity, along with GPS/ A-GPS and NFC support. OnePlus 9RT measures 162.2x74.6x8.29mm and weighs 198.5 grams.

It is priced in India at Rs. 42,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage model and Rs. 46,999 for the 12GB +256GB storage variant. As per reports, OnePlus is not planning offer an 8GB + 256GB option in India for the 9RT.

Specifications of Buds Z2

The new earbuds are a successor to the 2020 OnePlus Buds Z earphones and come with active noise cancellation (ANC) support.

View Full Image OnePlus Buds Z2

They feature 11mm dynamic drivers and come with support for ANC for sounds up to 40dB. They also have Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity and offer reduced latency of 94ms.

The new earbuds offer 40mAh batteries, which offer up to seven hours of audio playback. The charging case has a 520mAh battery, bringing the total battery life of the OnePlus Buds Z2 to 38 hours.

OnePlus said that the new earbuds feature a new transparency mode that allow users to hear sounds around them. They come with an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, while the charging case has an IPX4 rating for water resistance.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.